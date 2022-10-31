PORT CHARLOTTE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came to the area Saturday to help prepare meals for Hurricane Ian victims.
Brady, along with two of his children, helped to assemble bulk meals at Operation BBQ Relief’s temporary base of operations at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall Saturday, according to the Stan Hays, the nonprofit’s CEO.
Brady also helped to deliver meals to storm-hit mobile home park residents in Englewood and North Port.
Brady was in town after a whirlwind of life over the last week. The seven-time Super Bowl champion confirmed the end of his marriage and is dealing with a team that has lost three games in a row.
But on Saturday, his goal was to help others.
Operation BBQ Relief, based in Kansas City, Missouri, arrived in Port Charlotte on Sept. 29, the day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida.
“We distributed more than 790,500 meals since Sept. 29,” Hays said. “We’ll be here until next weekend.”
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce posted a photo Sunday of Brady, wearing an Operation BBQ Relief T-shirt, at the Village of Holiday Lake in Gulf Cove.
“He (Brady) reached out to our organization when he heard what we were doing and said he wanted to help,” Hays said.
Brady asked the group not to have photos taken.
“He said he wanted to teach his kids about the importance of community service,” Hays said. “Normally we wouldn’t allow kids to help in the kitchen area, but we let them help box up items and pack the boxes.”
Setting up an outdoor site at the Part Charlotte Town Center near Bacon’s Furniture, Hays and a group of national as well as local volunteers start cooking at 8 a.m. each day, preparing boxes of 50 bulk barbecue meals including smoked pork or chicken, green beans and corn to be distributed to various areas in Southwest Florida.
“We had trucks coming in every morning and we delivered bulk meals to Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, Port Charlotte and North Port for the past 31 days,” Hays said.
Hayes said Operation BBQ relief teamed up with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Port Charlotte and also the United Way to help organize the project.
“We’re working together to distribute meals from Pine Island to some local mobile parks in North Port,” he said.
More than 290 organizations through Southwest Florida helped out with distribution, Hays said.
“By the time we are done next weekend, we will be close to delivering 890,000 meals,” Hays said.
For more information on Operation BBQ Relief, visit www.obr.org.
