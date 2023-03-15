Edward John Carter

PUNTA GORDA — A Nebraska man was found guilty Wednesday of trying to smuggle drugs onto a Punta Gorda Airport flight in a tube of toothpaste.

Edward John Carter, 49, of Omaha, Nebraska, was found guilty of trafficking by possession in amphetamine (28 grams or more but less than 200 grams), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia, according to a State Attorney's Office news release.


