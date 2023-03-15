PUNTA GORDA — A Nebraska man was found guilty Wednesday of trying to smuggle drugs onto a Punta Gorda Airport flight in a tube of toothpaste.
Edward John Carter, 49, of Omaha, Nebraska, was found guilty of trafficking by possession in amphetamine (28 grams or more but less than 200 grams), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia, according to a State Attorney's Office news release.
A jury convicted Carter after a two-day trial.
Carter was going through security at the airport to board a flight on Jan. 10, 2020, according to the news release. As his carry-on luggage went through security, a tube of toothpaste in his bag was identified as being too large to be brought on the plane due to Transportation Security Administration rules.
The tube, which had binder clips on it, was placed in a bin for disposal. Carter also had a torch lighter that wasn't allowed on the plane.
A TSA supervisor, watching the interaction between Carter and security, noticed he seemed nervous and agitated, according to authorities. She picked up the toothpaste tube from the bin and felt it was harder than a toothpaste tube should be.
A swipe test for explosive material was positive, and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office was notified. CCSO personnel opened the tube and found two bags of fentanyl and 47 grams of methamphetamine.
No explosives were found, but meth can sometimes cause a false positive reading, according to the news release.
Assistant State Attorney Caitlin Sorenson and Assistant State Attorney Alexa Lipham prosecuted the case.
