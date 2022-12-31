 Skip to main content
featured topical

Top 10 stories that impacted region in 2022

Hurricane Ian was the No. 1 story of impact for Southwest Florida for 2022.

In fact, it’s likely the continuing recovery from Ian will be a Top 10 story for 2023 and 2024.


Seawall Boca Royale

A seawall runs along the edge of Rose Marie Wiegand’s Boca Royale home in Englewood. A woman fell into the water and was attacked by alligators.
Plane Crash

A plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice left two people confirmed dead and a man missing.
Englewood Mural dedication

Mike and Kathie Hayes, Illinois transplants who live in Englewood, take a selfie in front of the new “Greetings from Englewood” mural in Pioneer Plaza before the dedication ceremony. The finished mural is likely to be a frequent selfie spot for years to come.
Petito-Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito, left, and Nichole Schmidt, center, with their attorney, Patrick Reilly, listen to arguments by an attorney for Brian Laundrie’s parents, Matthew Luka, as Luka seeks to have a negligence lawsuit dismissed in a Sarasota County court on June 22.
Fort DeSoto Park

A photo of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito from her Instagram account shows her at Fort DeSoto Park near St. Petersburg in February 2021.
Brian Laundrie in Moab

Brian Laundrie at a traffic stop in Moab.
Port Charlotte Town Center mall

Inside the southern entrance to the Port Charlotte Town Center mall is the food court.
NSbestofChristineZagrobelny.jpg

Christine Zagrobelny, co-owner of Olde World Restaurant, celebrated 31 years of being in business in North Port in 2019.
Gas prices dropping

Kathy Giorgini, of Nokomis, fills up her tank at Speedway in Nokomis in 2021. Since then, gas prices spiked to nearly $5 a gallon but are now below $4 a gallon in the Southwest Florida area.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital North Port site

Sarasota Memorial Hospital North Port site.
Sunseeker crane

Hurricane Ian brought down two cranes at the construction site of Sunseeker Resorts. 
Sarasota County Primary Election

Bridget Ziegler celebrates her win at the Sarasota County Primary Election victory party Tuesday night at Gecko’s in Sarasota.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen at School Board meeting Nov. 29, 2022

Superintendent Brennan Asplen received a standing ovation Tuesday night at a School Board meeting — then exited the room to more applause outside.
Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field

Damage caused by Hurricane Ian seen Sept. 29 outside Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.
An error occurred