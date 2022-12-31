Top 10 stories that impacted region in 2022

Hurricane Ian was the No. 1 story of impact for Southwest Florida for 2022.
In fact, it’s likely the continuing recovery from Ian will be a Top 10 story for 2023 and 2024.
The editors of The Daily Sun/Venice Gondolier pinpointed nine other stories that were important to the community. Some are moments of tragedy that leads to awareness or mourning.
Others are changes that started during 2022 and may impact the area for years to come.
Here’s our list.
10 Alligator attacks, kills elderly woman who falls into Boca Royale pond.
On July 15, an Englewood woman fell into a pond along a golf course in the gated community of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. She was witnessed struggling in the water and subsequently attacked by two alligators.
Rose Marie Wiegand, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two alligators were later removed from the pond, according to FWC officials.
The attack renewed calls in the community for warning signs about alligators and the community removed more alligators from the ponds. Some residents criticized the community’s ownership for rejecting suggestions of more signs.
9 Plane crash kills three after leaving Venice airport
Three members of a St. Petersburg family were killed after their plane crashed after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport on Dec. 3.
The bodies of Misty Kath, 43, and Lily Kath, 12, were recovered from the Gulf of Mexico the next morning. Misty Kath’s remains were found by recreational boaters; Lily Kath’s body was recovered from the wreckage later that day.
The body of pilot Christian Kath, 42, has yet to be recovered.
The family had another daughter who was not on the flight. The family had flown down for dinner in Venice that afternoon.
An investigation into the crash continues.
8 Englewood’s downtown revitalization is completed
West Dearborn Street, Englewood’s historic downtown main street, finally got its long-awaited revitalization project. The new $7.6 million streetscape project took 16 months, and features new parking and sidewalks, trees and signs, including a welcome arch that spans the street.
A companion project was the rebuilding of the Pioneer Plaza, complete with the Dignam Family Stage, which is used for farmers markets, concerts and festivals. The Plaza was adorned with a 40-foot mural, dedicated after a Hurricane Ian-forced delay.
7 Gabby Petito family wins $3 million in lawsuit against estate of Brian Laundrie
The 2021 killing of Gabriella “Gabby” Petito at the hands of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, reached a Sarasota County civil court in October. Petito’s parents sued Laundrie’s parents and Brian Laundrie’s estate.
Petito and Laundrie left North Port in the summer of 2021 to explore America in a van, using the trip as an opportunity to post to social media.
In October, Laundrie returned driving Petito’s van — without Petito. Petito’s family grew concerned about her well-being and called authorities. Laundrie’s family apparently never answered a phone call or text message about the missing woman, according to the lawsuit.
Before she was declared missing, Brian Laundrie left his parent’s North Port home. His scattered remains were later found along with a handgun and a journal in North Port’s Myakkahatchee Park.
In the journal, he took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death. His death was ruled death by suicide.
Her body was found before his — her remains discovered in a park in Wyoming.
Petito’s family is also suing the Moab, Utah Police Department for failing to take action in an apparent domestic violence event between the couple.
Responding officers had the option to arrest both but decided to let them sleep in separate areas and let them on their way. Authorities later called that ”unintentional mistakes.” Gabby Petito was dead by strangulation a few days later.
6 Port Charlotte mall sold. The Family Table and Olde World in North Port; CostCo coming to Wellen Park
In local economics, The Town Center Mall in Port Charlotte was sold to its bond holders for $100,000.
It was a part of a February auction.
It allowed debt holders clear title to the property, Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told The Daily Sun at the time. That gave them the option to sell it to a new developer, using Charlotte County’s 2020 mixed-use zoning category.
Also during the year, two longtime North Port eateries changed hands. The Olde World was sold to an Englewood family and The Family Table was sold to the owners of Anna Maria Oysters Rock Hospitality.
“This is a bittersweet moment; however, we feel at this point in our lives it is time to move on to the next chapter and allow the restaurant to do the same,” Olde World’s Christine Zagrobelny told The Daily Sun at the time of the sale. “We want thank all of our customers, employees and the entire community for their love and support throughout the past 35 years.”
Her family sold it to an Englewood couple, Mike and Kelly Austin, who will run it with their adult children Reagan, Bethany and Michael.
In Wellen Park, a lot of business is brewing — perhaps none as Flintstoned-sized as a new Costco, announced in September.
5 Labor shortages, inflation continue to hurt region businesses
While the national economy flirted with a recession for a few months and inflation remained higher than normal the second half of 2022, the real pinch seemed to be in the first half of the year.
Gas prices spiked to near $5 a gallon going into the summer.
As the year continued, gas prices came down a bit.
And area businesses found hiring to become a true struggle. While unemployment remained at record lows, the labor force avoided some types of service jobs that led to 24-hour gas stations closing at 10 p.m.
4 Hospital moves: SMH to open new North Port hospital, Venice closes suddenly, Fawcett breaks ground on standalone ER
Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced two major expansions during 2022 — both in South Sarasota County. In August, it made official plans for a full-service hospital in North Port on Sumter Boulevard near Interstate 75 on 32 acres.
The timeline for its opening is unclear.
It has also set up plans for a facility to be built in Wellen Park, although details on that remain limited at this point.
After being open in Venice for more than 70 years through a variety of ownership, ShorePoint Venice announced its closure in August. It officially closed its doors Sept. 22 despite apparent attempts to keep the emergency room open.
The Venice community held job fairs for the displaced workers. A lawsuit has been launched against the hospital’s parent company, alleging violations of federal law in its closing.
In the aftermath of the closure, the building was used as a shelter for area residents displaced by Hurricane Ian.
Meanwhile, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital broke ground on a new emergency center with 11 bays. The 10,820-square-foot facility at 150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, north of KIA of Port Charlotte, near North Port, is set to open next spring.
And in Englewood, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital completed a $10 million ER expansion with 18 bays and state-of-the-art equipment and opened a new facility at Wellen Park in North Port.
3 Sunseeker delayed by economy, then by hurricane
The construction of Sunseeker Resorts in Charlotte Harbor had been delayed due to COVID-19 and related labor and economic issues. It was due to open in the spring of 2023 after battling through those hardships.
During Hurricane Ian, two of five cranes that were up for the work collapsed, causing significant damage to the resort — and another delay to its opening date.
The Allegiant Travel Co. facility aims to bring casual visitors and professional conferences to Charlotte County when it does open — now slated for later in 2023.
2 School Board revamped; ousts superintendent
Not many area elections made immediate impacts in DeSoto, Charlotte nor Sarasota counties in 2022. But one stood out.
The School Board of Sarasota County Schools had a changing of the guard in 2022, with two conservative members elected — joining two members on the board who were also conservative.
The new makeup of the School Board caused consternation among many Sarasota County residents when they immediately sought the firing of Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen.
Asplen had just received “highly effective” marks during his yearly evaluation.
The first discussion of it took place just before Thanksgiving. By early December, Asplen was ousted with a 4-1 vote and a severance package of about $170,000.
1 Hurricane Ian
If there’s a Top 10 for stories of a decade, it’ll likely be at or near the top of that list. If anything else is deemed a bigger story for the 2020s, it’s a safe bet to hope it’s a story of immense positivity for the region.
