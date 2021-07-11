This week's top story is actually the combination of literally dozens of stories written about the very same subject -- Hurricane Elsa.
In fact, between Sunday and Tuesday, the top 25 most-read stories on our website were about Elsa. That's stunning. I've never seen that happen.
I attribute the tens of thousands of pageviews of these stories to the fact that we sent out Breaking News alerts and also put all the stories into our online Storms & Hurricanes section.
The intense interest in Hurricane Elsa could also be due to the fact that hurricanes hitting Florida in July are rare. Only three hurricanes since 1900 have hit Florida in this month.
People also were watching Elsa because it went from a storm to a hurricane, then back to a storm before developing into a hurricane just as the bands with the most rain went over us.
The difference in speed between it being a tropical storm and a hurricane was only a few miles an hour but we all seem to take a storm a bit more seriously once it is named a hurricane.
If you would like to see our coverage of Hurricane Elsa, visit our Storms and Hurricanes section at:
Because Elsa stories dominated the Top Five, I collectively named them No. 1, then picked the next four most-read stories. Here they are:
2: Fireworks are legal in Florida, but there's a catch
Speaking of things I've never seen happen on our website, I mentioned last week that I've never seen a year-old story that was once in the Top Five make it to the list again a year later. Well, that year-old story remained in the Top Five and finished in the runner-up spot this week.
I'm speaking of the story we wrote that discusses Florida's then-new law regarding fireworks that get shot into the sky. In Florida, fireworks that shoot into the sky haven been illegal for the average person to have.
But last year, Florida made such fireworks legal on the Fourth of July, New Year's Day and New Year's Eve. But there is a catch (isn't there always?). Some local government agencies have still banned such fireworks.
If you'd like to learn more about Florida's fireworks laws and which local governments don't allow the "real" fireworks, visit:
3: Big, new restaurant launches arrive in Punta Gorda
Food remains a popular subject on our Website. Finishing in the Top Five for the second straight week is a Sue Wade column on new eateries in Punta Gorda.
Sue focused her attention on a new Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Deep Creek and the Turtle Bay Café in Fishermen's Village. If you've read Sue's columns before, you know she does more than just talk about the food.
In this case, she talks about the two Chrises. These are the two people behind these amazing restaurants.
To learn more about these eateries, the food they serve and how they came into existence, read Sue's column at:
4: North Port toddler found in pool, dies
This is such a sad story.
A 2-year-old fell into a pool and was found by a parent. Life-saving measures were given by the parent and by EMS but the toddler died.
This story can be read at:
5: 'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler reveals he 'nearly died' of prostate cancer
The power of Google can be seen in the story coming in at No. 5. We published a story about the "Friends" actor who played the character "Gunther." He said he nearly died from prostate cancer, which had spread to his bones by the time he was diagnosed.
Actor James Michael Tyler is now urging others to be proactive about getting screened for the disease.
He apparently made this plea on the Today show. This interview affected a lot of people, who then searched for more info using Google. This led thousands of people to the story we published about Tyler.
If you haven't yet read this moving story, you can see it at:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier Sun. He can be reached at ronald.dupont@yoursun.com.
