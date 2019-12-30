EDITORS' PICKS
1. Sun probes Charlotte County Jail inmate complaints on improper medical care
In July, the Sun ran a three-part series investigating complaints from Charlotte County Jail inmates who said they were denied medication by jail staff. Sun staff writer Anne Easker spent almost four months talking with inmates and former inmates and obtained records from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office to dig further into the allegations.
It's a story that launched a thousand "Florida woman" headlines across the country. Ariel Michelle Marchan-Le Quire, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for running a stop sign on Oil Well Road in May. The driver told cops they had been collecting frogs and snakes from underneath a nearby overpass. Cops found a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" backpack between Marchan-Le Quire's feet containing 42 turtles. Asked if she had anything else, she pulled a foot-long alligator from her yoga pants. She later pleaded no contest to various charges of unlawful reptile possession and was sentenced to probation.
3. Hurricane Dorian misses us, devastates Bahamas
Charlotte County, which this year marked the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Charley, prepped for another potentially devastating storm: Hurricane Dorian. While Southwest Florida was briefly in the dreaded cone of uncertainty, the storm threat soon faded and life got back to normal. Not so lucky, however, were residents of the Bahamas, where the storm's impact was devastating. But local residents stepped in to help. Venice Gondolier Sun editor Scott Lawson accompanied one such group — the missionaries of Agape Flights — on a trip to bring supplies, and hope, to people living in the disaster area.
4. Play ball! CoolToday Park opens
North Port reached a major turning point in its growth with the opening of CoolToday Park — the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. The $140 million park, located in the heart of the city's West Villages development, opened March 24, just in time for 2019's last spring training game. About 7,000 people attended.
5. Wow, a bolt of lightning explodes a toilet
An unusual news story in August provided an important lesson: Avoid plumbing during a thunderstorm. A bolt of lightning struck the septic system of a Port Charlotte home, causing the family's toilet to explode. The family came home to find the porcelain throne in pieces. No one was injured. A plumber told the Sun,“The pressure had nowhere to go so it blew through the entire sewage line up into the house and blew the toilet off of the floor.”
6. Pickleball mania in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda's status as a pickleball city was cemented in June with the opening of the PicklePlex, a 40,000-square-foot building with 16 courts at Florida SouthWestern State College. Officials estimated the facility would bring $5.7 million in economic benefit to the city from tournaments. This past weekend, PicklePlex hosted the first-ever World Pickleball Championships, which wrapped up Monday night. The facility's opening also allowed the city to close some of the pickleball courts at Gilchrist Park, where neighbors had complained about player noise.
The most tragic story of 2019 was the death of 15-year-old Khyler Edman, who reportedly died of injuries he sustained while protecting his younger sister from a burglar. The Charlotte High School student was hailed as a hero: Hundreds attended his funeral, students honored his memory at a football game, and a GoFundMe collected more than $86,000 for funeral expenses and new housing for his mother and sister. The suspect, Ryan Cole, was charged with second-degree murder.
8. Former cop sentenced in civilian shooting
Former Punta Gorda Police Officer Lee Coel accepted a plea deal in October in connection with the fatal shooting of retired librarian Mary Knowlton in 2016. Coel had been playing the "bad guy" in a role playing scenario put on at the police department when he fired live rounds he thought were blanks. Facing a trial in Fort Myers after his lawyer argued he couldn't get an impartial jury in Punta Gorda, Cole instead pleaded no-contest to second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years probation and agreed to not seek employment as a police officer.
9. Goodbye, Murdock Village. Hello, West Port
The long-awaited Murdock Village development is finally happening - kind of, and with a new name. Developer Private Equity Group paid Charlotte County $11.6 million for 453 acres in August. The following month, PEG announced it had sold most of its interest to Kolter Land Partners, which plans to stick with the original plan of 2,400 single- and multifamily homes, and 300,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. Kolter changed the name of the community to West Port, saying it was more marketable. PEG kept a 42-acre sliver for development, but earlier this month it was announced that land is for sale.
10. Sunseeker construction begins
Construction of the planned Sunseeker Resort got underway in 2019 and is scheduled to open in 2021. Just this month, Allegiant Travel Company, announced its project along Charlotte Harbor, is expected to spark an increase of 300,000 visitors annually to the area. The resort with multiple towers is planned to include 500 hotel rooms and 180 extended stay suites as well as conference space, restaurants, bars and retail outlets along a half-mile waterfront walkway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.