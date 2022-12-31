Top story of 2022: Hurricane Ian devastates region

Some years, newsroom members collide headlong on what was the most impactful story of the last 12 months.
For 2022, it was obvious. You can deem it the No. 1 story or the Top 100,000 stories of the year — because we all have stories from it.
Hurricane Ian came ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm and quickly transformed miles upon miles of land, property and the well-being of residents across much of Southwest Florida.
It made landfall at Cayo Costa and then pushed into Lee and Charlotte counties as one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall into the continental United States. With sustained winds of more than 150 mph, the eye meandered through Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.
Making landfall that afternoon, heavy winds from it continued for much of the region overnight.
“We’ve been residents here for 31 years,” Venice resident Chris Davis said the day after. “And this is the worst we’ve ever seen.”
Davis said she went through Hurricane Charley as a Charlotte County resident. This one was so much different.
“We didn’t expect the wind to last so long,” she said.
In terms of deaths, Lee County lost more than 50 residents, at least officially. Other counts chalk up more than 100 killed in Lee County alone due to Ian. A storm surge of 12-15 feet was reported along some coastlines. The city of Fort Myers was dealt a storm surge of about 8 feet itself.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell previously said about two-dozen deaths in his county were attributed directly or indirectly to Hurricane Ian. The state lists nine officially for Charlotte County and 10 in Sarasota County. One person was found dead after drowning in a field in DeSoto County.
Two people were killed in the weeks following Hurricane Ian due, in part, to fallen stop signs that led to traffic crashes. It is unclear if those deaths are marked as related to Hurricane Ian.
A price can’t be placed on lives lost. The property damage price is billions of dollars in the state. As of Dec. 28, officials have the price tag at north of $40 billion, with some estimates at more than $200 billion when all is figured out.
Nearly every home sustained some amount of damage — with thousands completely destroyed in Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.
Lee County had the most claims reported, with more than 238,600 so far, according to a new state report noted by News Service of Florida. Charlotte County has more than 100,000 claims, and Sarasota County has nearly 69,000 claims, so far.
In the first afternoon, it was wind that damaged Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties. But then the waters rose as rivers flooded by heavy rains flowed into homes.
Nellie Roman and Ken ZanPelt, of North Port, dealt with a lake coming into their house while they were in the dark.
“Our house has a foot of water in it,” ZanPelt said.
They said they were both waiting for the wind to subside. It never did.
“Last night was pretty scary,” Roman said. “Wind and rain and something like the world was ending.”
“It was a long, long storm … it never let down,” ZanPelt said.
Then Blue Ridge Lake showed up to their house about 10 p.m.
“I saw that water coming down the road and I said: ‘That’s it — we’re done.’ We were worried about leaks coming down the roof,” he said, with a hesitant laugh.
Residents have struggled with insurance claims and federal paperwork as they try to right their lives.
Charlotte County officials acknowledge that its rate of homeless students has spiked to three-times its normal rate since Hurricane Ian; in Sarasota County, twice the number of students are now considered homeless in the last three months.
“Hurricane Ian has impacted families with students,” Charlotte County Public Schools homeless education liaison Lisa Bratton said in December. “We have seen an increase in the number of homeless students this school year.”
Some communities have been wiped out by it, including mobile home parks in Englewood and near North Port. Other mobile home parks survived the hurricane — but sustained massive damage.
John Kruszewski, 68, lived in Holiday Park in North Port.
“We loved it,” he said. “It was a wonderful place. But I don’t think it will ever be the same. And I don’t know where to start.”
Businesses have struggled in the months after Hurricane Ian. Many, already fighting high inflation, worker shortages and a supply chain struggle, closed permanently after Ian added economic and/or physical damage to their property.
“It’s so heartbreaking,” Left Coast Seafood Co. co-owner Mariel Arbuckle Terone said in November after acknowledging the Venice restaurant was permanently closed.
With the devastation came heroic rescue and rebuilding efforts that have taken place. The federal and state government was on scene within hours. Disaster Recovery Centers are still set up in North Port, Arcadia and Englewood.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made numerous visits in the days and weeks after Hurricane Ian. He toured damage in Nokomis, North Port, Punta Gorda and Arcadia, vowing support and pushing FPL to restore power quickly.
“We’re giving everyone resources,” he said in North Port, noting federal help throughout the region. “We’re going to bring resources to bear … we’ve got a lot of people who want to be involved in this,” he said.
Power and water was restored for the majority of residents within a week. In many cases, before that.
FEMA assistance in Charlotte and DeSoto counties is already more than $250 million
Some iconic properties were severely damaged or destroyed — the most visible being the Venice Theatre. Its main stage roofing came down upon it. With an estimate of about $7 million in damage, there is a fundraising effort to rebuild it.
Warm Mineral Springs, a North Port park that hosts hundreds of people a day, has also been closed due to damage from the storm.
Charlotte Sports Park sustained enough damage that the Tampa Bay Rays won’t be conducting spring training at the facility in 2023, taking the team to Orlando and St. Pete for, at least, one season.
Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor also sustained millions in damage — even as it is being built. The damage to it has led to a delay in its opening — from early 2023 to the latter half of it.
It remains unclear what will happen with many businesses and homeowners after Ian.
“This is the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew made landfall in 1992 and a record number of homes and properties were lost due to Hurricane Ian’s intense and destructive characteristics,” said Tom Larsen, associate vice president for hazard and risk management at CoreLogic, in an assessment of the storm’s destruction.
The state held a special session in an effort to address the situation.
“Hurricane Ian will forever change the real estate industry and city infrastructure. Insurers will go into bankruptcy, homeowners will be forced into delinquency and insurance will become less accessible in regions like Florida,” Larsen said.
