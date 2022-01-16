UPDATE 4:30 P.M.: The National Weather Service confirms it was a tornado, according to Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason.
PLACIDA — A tornado severely damaged at least 38 mobile homes at Gasparilla Mobile Estates near Englewood on Sunday morning.
The storm blew through at about 7:30 a.m., tearing off roofs, mangling carports and hurling debris around the small park at 2001 Gasparilla Drive, not far from the north entrance to the Boca Grande Causeway.
Nobody was injured, although one person was trapped in a damaged home and was rescued by firefighters, said Assistant Chief John Stubbs with the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
Residents and emergency workers congregated at the Gasparilla Mobile Estates community center as the rains continued. Deputies blocked the entrance to the park.
Charlotte County opened the Ann and Chuck Dever Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood, to shelter residents displaced by storm damage, according to county spokesperson Brian Gleason, who said damage from the fast-moving line of thunderstorms was mainly confined to West County.
Gleason said the National Weather Service later confirmed the park was hit by a tornado.
The line of storms moved through the area starting at about 7:20 a.m. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for several counties on Florida's West Coast, including Charlotte and Sarasota.
The Gasparilla Marina also experienced roof damage in the storm. Charlotte County officials said a roof was damaged at a home on Widness Lane in the Gulf Cove area.
A tornado reportedly touched down in Nocatee, but no damage reports were immediately available.
'I was told there were no tornadoes in Florida'
Jewelee and Ken Franklin suffered a rude awakening when tornado-like winds tore through Gasparilla Mobile Estates Sunday morning.
"I was told there were no tornadoes in Florida," Jewelee said. The Michigan couple have been wintering in Mobile Estates for more than four years.
Ken rose early, 5 a.m., for his daily morning walk but saw that it was raining.
The couple said they did not hear anything when, suddenly, the roof was torn away, a portion of which fell into their bedroom and trapped Ken under the twisted metal.
He could not free himself. Jewelee lifted the remnant of the roof just enough for Ken to slip out. He suffered no injuries.
The Franklins also hunted for their cat, Oscee, and found it hiding under a trundle bed.
The couple suspects their mobile home is a total loss, but Jewelee was happy.
Her two most "treasured" possessions — her husband and her cat — were safe and uninjured.
The couple said they intended to stay with friends.
State of emergency
The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled an emergency meeting at 8 a.m. this morning to consider the declaration of a state of emergency in response to the storm damage. The meeting will be in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle.
