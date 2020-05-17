A tossed cigarette led to a two-acre brush fire on I-75 in Port Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to a Charlotte County Fire and EMS Facebook post.

The brush fire began just after 2:30 p.m. in the median of I-75 within mile markers 169 and 168 and between the Kings Highway and Harbor View Road exits.

The afternoon's windy conditions caused thick smoke to blow across the lanes, limiting visibility for drivers.

The interstate was shut down completely for only a short time and then one lane was opened northbound.

The fire spread onto the east shoulder before it was completely contained at 3:47 p.m.

All northbound lanes were reopened by 4:24 p.m.

Florida Forestry Service responded with two bulldozers, according to the post, which enabled workers to cut a fire ring through the woods and allow brush trucks to get into the woods to put water on the fire.

Charlotte County Fire representatives urge that if you smoke, do not throw your cigarette butt out of your car.

