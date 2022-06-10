PORT CHARLOTTE — The number of visitors to Charlotte County and the tax money they generate this year have set the bar.
"All previous records have been shattered this year," said Charles Bear, director of tax operations for the Charlotte County Tax Collector, on Friday.
Sean Doherty, tourism director, at the Tourist Development Council meeting Friday, said the three-month period of January to March was higher than the two previous years and even pre-pandemic 2019.
"We had 197,300 visitors, up 17.8% over last year and 21% higher than 2019."
This year also saw a 19.8% increase over 2020, he added.
Visitors to our area mean more dollars are spent, and from January through March the economic impact was $342.6 million, up 46% from a year ago.
He referred to Tourism Development Tax (TDT) revenue, which his office collects.
The TDT is a 5% charge on revenues collected on living quarters or accommodations that are rented for a period of six months or less.
In March, TDT revenue collected was $1.3 million, said Bear.
"We've never had a million-dollar month," he said.
The tax collector's office uses a fiscal calendar, which runs from October to September.
Through April, "the TDT amount collected was $5,350,668, and we've still got five months to go," Bear said.
For all of last year's 2020-2021 fiscal calendar, the total amount collected was just over $6 million.
"We're almost at last year's level," Bear said.
Doherty attributed the increasing number of visitors to several factors, including "word of mouth" and the pandemic.
"When Covid hit, we started seeing an influx of visitors," he said.
Sean Walter, the Sports Sales and Business Development director for the county's tourism bureau, said, "golf is going through the roof."
He noted that Florida never completely shut down as other states did. Since golf is an outdoor activity not requiring close contact, many fled northern states to come here.
Since then, the golf courses have been busy, he said.
Doherty said the tourism bureau's survey showed that 95% of visitors would return to our area, and that 99% were either very satisfied or satisfied.
The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center also was doing well, said general manager Jim Finch.
He said, "We are close to 2019 regarding events."
He said some corporate events from prior years have not re-booked, but the recent interest by eastern Indian wedding parties would bring in many guests to the city.
Commissioner Chris Constance said there have been more weddings in Laishley Park, and that it's a "three- or four-day celebration" for Indian weddings, which fill local hotel rooms in town and near Interstate 75.
Robin Madden, a member of the tourism council and owner of Islander Properties in the Englewood area, said, "We're up 32% this year."
After the council discussed the impact the Sunseeker resort would have on local hotels, Kelly Williamson, director of Sales and Marketing for Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside, said, "I think there's enough for everyone to go around."
Doherty said several national and international journalists will be visiting the area over the summer.
He said, "A&E productions taped a Cold Case Files episode in April, using the old courthouse and the Military Heritage Museum."
He said the show will air late summer or early fall.
The attention will bring more tourists to the area, he said.
Parking problems were cited as a potential roadblock to bringing in larger numbers of tourists.
Constance said it won't be a problem "five to 10 years from now when we have autonomous vehicles."
Kuharski, who said he worked more than 35 years in the auto industry, predicted there will be a lot less cars on the road and there will be more electric vehicles that would ease the need for more parking spaces.
SARASOTA UP, TOO
Charlotte County's tourist numbers are lining up with neighboring counties.
According to data released by Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates’ office, January collections totaled $4.3 million, while February’s totals reached a new height of $4.7 million.
The total haul for this February was the highest ever collected in a single month, according to the data. The previous high was set in March 2021 when the county collected $4.6 million.
Through the first five months of the current fiscal year that began Oct. 1, 2021, Sarasota County has collected $16.3 million, slightly more than half of the $31 million collected in all 12 months of fiscal year 2021, Ford-Coates reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.