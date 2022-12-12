PORT CHARLOTTE — It’s more than $1 billion.
A research firm told the Charlotte County Tourist Development Council on Friday that visitors to the county spent $1,043,865,100 — an all-time high.
“We saw great growth,” said Joseph St. Germain, partner in the Downs & St. Germain Research firm.
The firm has been conducting research for the county’s tourism bureau for four years.
For the fiscal year from October 2021 to September 2022, tourism was up 23.6% over the previous fiscal year, he said.
“The storm hit at the tail end,” St. Germain said.
Because of that, it did not have a significant impact on tourism, he said.
He said of the more than $1 billion spent in the county, $719,907,000 was direct spending for things such as accommodations, restaurants, groceries and attractions.
The county had 972,100 visitors, a 12.6% increase over the previous year.
They paid $7,762,510 in Tourist Development Taxes — up 27.8% from the previous year, which saved Charlotte County property owners $1,083 in taxes per household, St. Germain said.
In Charlotte County, the TDT tax is 5% charged on revenue collected on the rental of living quarters or accommodations rented for a period of six months or less.
Punta Gorda Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau Tourism Director Sean Doherty said that should be highlighted for homeowners.
Punta Gorda Councilman Mark Kuharski, who filled in Friday for county Commissioner Chris Constance’s seat on the council, said the property tax savings should be publicized, especially for those residents who complain about tourist season.
Isiah Lewis, senior project director for Downs & St. Germain Research, continued the presentation.
Among other highlights:
• 93% visiting Charlotte County lived in the U.S.; 7% lived outside the country.
• 30% came from the Midwest, 23% from the Northeast and mid-Atlantic; 23% from Florida; 12% from the south and Southwest; and 5% came from California.
• The five major market areas where visitors came from are Florida — 23%; Ohio — 6%; Michigan — 5%; Pennsylvania — 5%, and New York, also 5%.
• 13,226 local jobs were supported.
• $330,617,700 in wages was generated.
• The net benefit to the county government was $36,372,700.
• An additional Charlotte County job is supported by 74 visitors.
Tourists and visitors gave high marks to their experience, Lewis said, with 96% saying they would recommend Charlotte County and 84% saying they definitely would. Also, 97% said they would return, while 91% said they definitely would return.
Doherty said one of Charlotte County’s attractions getting attention are the golf courses.
“’The Golf Guy’ played three of our golf courses and said Riverwood was the best course in the state.”
“The Golf Guy,” whose true identity has not been revealed since he started writing content and blogs for GolfChannel.com, is a well-known personality among golf aficionados.
More good news at the Tourist Development Council came from Jim Finch, general manager of the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
“We went up in every category except government events,” Finch said.
