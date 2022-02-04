PORT CHARLOTTE - Port Charlotte Town Center mall goes on the auction block Feb. 28.
That will initiate a chance to build something innovative at the site, Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told The Daily Sun.
"I think it's one of the great places of Charlotte County," he said of the site at the crossroads of State Road 776 and U.S. 41.
It was built in the 1990s to be the central gathering place for the county. But times changed with increasing shopping online. Then, the pandemic shut down most shopping, at least temporarily.
The owner, Washington Prime Group, has handed the keys to a receiver named Chuck Taylor, from Miami, Gammon said.
"He's a good guy," Gammon said. "He's looking for interesting ideas, too."
Not all of the large site on Murdock Circle is included in the auction. Two department stores, Beall's and Dillard's, as well as the space that was occupied by Macy's, will keep operating, plus keep their parking, Gammon said.
That leaves much of the interior atrium, the food court, the movie theater and other stores in the auction.
Several stores have long-term leases, as does the Regal Theater, Gammon said. The foreclosure cancels some debt, but not leases, he said.
Don't assume the space will continue in its current form, Gammon said. After the county passed a new mixed-use zoning category last year, developers have the option now to mix residential with commercial. That means there could be apartments or condominiums on upper floors above stores and restaurants, similar to what is in place on a smaller scale in Punta Gorda's Sun Lofts.
With the mall in place since the 1990s, a lot of time has passed and styles have changed, Gammon said. In a recent presentation to Team Punta Gorda, Gammon described a possible layout where the interior atrium is gone, replaced by destination shops and restaurants with apartments overhead.
Gammon said he has spoken with several developers but would not reveal their ideas. Other developers may have approached the receiver, he said.
Listed as a plaintiff in the foreclosure agreement is the RSS WFRB2011-C2-FL PCM, LLC, which traces back to a Miami firm called Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC.
Bond holders could buy back the property, Gammon said, which would likely delay the process of development compared to if a developer buys it.
Gammon was asked if it could stay as it is.
"Maybe they'll keep it as a mall. The only thing I would say is, it was a mall," he said. "It doesn't work ... Things change. People shop differently now."
There are other sites in mid-county with similar plans including the Promenades Mall along U.S. 41, and even closer is the undeveloped land under contract to a developer called Lost Lagoon. That developer has missed many deadlines, but County Attorney Janette Knowlton could not comment on whether the Lost Lagoon contract is still active. It will be discussed at a future commission meeting, she said.
There's room for more than one such location, Gammon said. For both Promenades and Town Center, it's too early to get the details, he said.
"It'll be great when it happens."
