Charlotte County's future neighborhood — West Port — is adding a three-story apartment complex and low-cost town homes to its single-family home subdivisions, the developer told the Murdock Villlage Redevelopment Advisory Committee Tuesday.
The town homes are the most recent addition, planned for land along State Road 776 that the original developer Private Equity Group decided not to develop as commercial. With residential real estate white hot and commercial sales sagging nationally, PEG sold its remaining share of the land to Kolter Land Partners, Kolter Vice President Dave Truxton told the committee. Kolter had already bought the bulk of the 430 acres from PEG in 2019, immediately after PEG bought it from the county for $11.8 million.
The county bought or took over 1,000 acres in this region about 16 years ago for economic development. An intervening recession left the county paying off a large loan with little income. The county still owes $26 million, but expects to start bringing in more property tax revenue as lots are developed.
Kolter has been clearing and preparing the woods between S.R. 776 and U.S. 41 for more than a year, and is nearly ready to open up the all-new Centennial Boulevard, Truxton said. A handful of model homes by the builder Lennar are in construction. Model homes should be available to view in March, he said.
A number of other national home building companies have requests for building permits pending with the county. Kolter is developing the land and selling lots to homebuilding companies, which in turn, will market to individual buyers.
New residents could be moving in by the end of 2021, Truxton said.
"It will feel like Christmas every day as we open more and more stuff," Truxton told the committee.
The pace of construction and inquiry about the homes on site has been faster than he could have expected, Truxton said. A number of snowbirds in waiting, or retirees, have already contacted the home builders about the lots and the homes, he said. Retirees are often the first to arrive, he said. They have already researched the home brand and the site, he said. Many people are considering Charlotte County due to high prices in Sarasota County, Truxton said.
The smallest single-family homes will likely be priced between $210,000 and $250,000, Truxton said. Lennar is building the larger homes. The typical home size will be 2,300-2,400 square feet. Many of the residential sections within West Port will have landscaping agreements and other home association requirements, he said.
Committee members asked Truxton if there will be any affordable housing in West Port. That's where the town houses come in. When PEG sold the land, Lennar decided to put in 90 town homes in along S.R. 776, about half of which will be entry level. That means they may cost between $150,000 and $160,000. They would be about 1,200 square feet in size with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and no garage.
The rental option will be market rate apartments planned by Herman Kittle, an Indiana company that is building a similar project in North Port. These are located within West Port on a site near U.S. 41 but not directly on the highway. The builder will be bringing its final site plans to county boards in the coming months, Truxton said, for construction possible soon after. Market rate means starting rents probably above $1,000 for a studio and on up for larger apartments. When committee members asked about more affordable rents, Truxton said it is more expensive to build apartment complexes than single-family homes. Another builder is considering lower-cost apartments next to the Herman Kittle site, but that is not definite.
To be more affordable, a builder needs a public subsidy, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch reminded committee members. Those subsidies require actually winning a lottery for federal and state funding, which Truxton said the builders cannot county on.
West Port is authorized for up to 2,400 homes. The final homes could be 10 years in the future, Truxton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.