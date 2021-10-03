As Charlotte and DeSoto counties debate bans on the phosphate industry, fertilizer giant Mosaic Co. is planning new waste stacks upstream in Polk County.
New permits for gypstacks in Bartow and New Wales
Mosaic received permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection in May to re-activate a defunct phosphogypsum waste stack in Bartow. This inactive stack is about two miles from the current active stack that sprang a stubborn leak back in 2019. These stacks are near the headwaters of the Peace River, which supplies most of the drinking water for Charlotte County.
Gypstacks are where the fertilizer manufacturer store and accumulate waste materials, both liquid and solid. With some started in the 1960s, the structures grow to hundreds of feet in elevation. The liquid pools can take up dozens of acres. There are about 25 of these stacks in Florida, active and inactive, with most in Polk County. Much of the world's phosphate mining takes place in Florida.
Mosaic has also applied to expand its waste storage at the plant site of the 2016 sink hole in New Wales, about 12 miles from Bartow. At the New Wales site, the Center for Biological Diversity has asked DEP for an extension to file objections.
The New Wales site is known for a catastrophic event in 2016 when 215 million gallons of toxic process water disappeared through a sinkhole over a matter of days into the groundwater below the stack. Environmentalists blame acidic process water in the stack for hastening the sinkhole. Mosaic has said it was able to retrieve that water, which contains low levels of radioactivity. The site of the sink hole is sealed and would not be reopened for this expansion, Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron told The Daily Sun Thursday. The expansion of the stack would be to the south of the sealed sinkhole, she said. Mosaic spent two years sealing the sinkhole with grout.
DEP and Mosaic have agreed to new restrictions at the New Wales site, Barron said, including increased inspections of stack liners, more sub-surface monitoring with newer technologies, more testing and sampling and finally, a big commitment from Mosaic in the form of a financial guarantee.
In August, about 50 people gathered at a civic center in Lakeland to hear DEP and Mosaic present the expansion plan.
In both Bartow and New Wales, the expansions do not mean increased production, Barron said. Asked if the current waste stack in Bartow is running out of room, she said that is true ultimately, although Mosaic is planning for that ahead of time. In Bartow, the plan is to eventually shut down the current gypstack and transfer the waste collection to the old stack to the south, Barron said. Mosaic has also received a permit for a pipeline between the two stacks in Bartow.
The Bartow stack to be reactivated, called the Green Bay stack, was part of a plant that shut down in 2006, according to a consultant report to the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority. The regional water supply monitors Mosaic's activity in Bartow and in phosphate mining in Hardee County. These activities are located along the Peace River and its tributaries. "We do not have any objections to Mosaic's application," said Water Authority engineer Terri Holcomb, noting that the site was previously authorized by the state
One new, 57-page permit from DEP for Mosaic shows lists of reporting requirements on pollutants ranging from arsenic to radium 226 to phosphate and nitrogen.
Counties seek to limit or eliminate phosphate mining and processing
Charlotte County commissioners on Tuesday discussed the possibility of future bans on phosphate mining, although the county reportedly has no usable supply of phosphate.
Commissioner Chris Constance said a ban would be useful nonetheless, noting that no one in the past realized that shale oil would be a source of oil to be extracted.
"I don't know that Mosaic has any land in Charlotte County, but if they do or if they're thinking about it, maybe we should do something proactively," he said. "Make sure the zoning doesn't allow for it."
Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb told commissioners staff will be presenting proposed regulations or zoning later in the year.
In DeSoto County, commissioners in 2019 denied Mosaic a zone change needed to start mining in that county. The county and the company agreed to three years of workshops on the topic of phosphate mining before the company can apply again for the zone change.
Earlier this week, DeSoto commissioners voted to pursue a ban on gypstacks in the county. Mosaic has said it has no plans to manufacture fertilizer in DeSoto and so, would not be building any gypstacks.
"The barrage of misinformation and attempts to connect gypstacks to mines by a few have forced commissioners to repeatedly waste taxpayers time on a topic not related to matters at hand for DeSoto County," Barron said Thursday in an email to The Daily Sun. "Hopefully, commissioners can use this ordinance to move forward."
Mosaic: Set back in using phosphate waste on roads could be temporary
The phosphate fertilizer industry still hopes for an alternative to using gypstacks. A long standing alternative used in other parts of the world is to use the waste material in road construction, even though it has residual radioactivity. In 2020, under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency changed its decades old stance and allowed the road building option. But the EPA administration under President Joe Biden overturned the Trump ruling in July.
Barron said the EPA's July ruling is not the end of the road construction option. The EPA is allowing the phosphate industry to provide more information and possibly proceed with road construction in the future.
Gypstacks can be a significant threat when they are closed. That's because the manufacturing plant no longer uses water out of the stack, and the toxic water, high in pollutants nitrogen and phosphorus, is more at risk of spilling over. This happened in March to an old stack, not owned by Mosaic, at Piney Point on Tampa Bay. That 180-million-gallon release was followed by an on-going, nitrogen-fueled red tide algae outbreaks nearby and offshore.
