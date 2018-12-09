For those looking for the familiar Toys for Tots donation box that appear around this time of year, you aren’t likely to find many in Charlotte County.
At least not this year.
Candace Smith used to run the Toys for Tots collection for Charlotte County concurrent with an organization that serves both veterans and children, called Santa’s Helpers.
This year, she said, she decided to focus her efforts on keeping the toys that were donated local in Charlotte County. She is currently serving as the vice president of the organization.
Her concern was that the donations made by Charlotte County residents and the surrounding areas, were not serving the people in our community who needed it, rather being sent off to a warehouse with the rest of collections.
“I feel the monies given by the Charlotte County residents, should always stay local and should not be going out to run this large conglomerate,” Smith said. “The money from our county should stay in our county, stay local and serve local,” she added.
“One person can’t direct, you need a team of people,” Smith said. “I don’t have a team here that’s willing to support Toys for Tots here in Charlotte.”
Santa’s Helpers began in the ‘80’s, and went on a hiatus, before returning in 2016.
According to the organization, in 2016, they served 3,300 children, 1,200 families. In 2017, they served approximately 3,500 children.
”For our particular county, we’re not a real rich community, so we need to keep it community based,” Smith said.
Families can apply to receive toys on santas-helpers.org. The deadline to apply is Dec. 7.
Santa’s Helpers is holding a community Christmas Bash, kicking off at 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Hurricane Charley’s. Entry is $10 or an unwrapped toy at the door.
Donation boxes for Santa’s Helper’s can be found at various locations around town. Some locations boxes can be found are: The Celtic Ray, IceHouse Pub, Hurricane Charley’s, Applebee’s and Publix.
Toys for Tots still has a presence in Sarasota County. They collect from select zip codes in Charlotte County: 34223 and 34224 (Englewood), 33946 (Placida), 33947 (Rotonda) and 33981 (Port Charlotte).
David Cooper, Vice President of Operations for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation said, “99 times out of 100 we don’t have a local coordinator there, someone will step down, and we don’t have a coordinator for the campaign,” about why Toys for Tots is no longer in Charlotte County.
He said Toys for Tots supported 3,548 less fortunate children with 13,158 toys in 2017. The coordinator who served last year decided not to return this season, which is why Jim Lab, coordinator for Sarasota County took part of this area, Cooper said.
Cooper said each year, the coordinator has to re-apply, or a civilian can apply for the position. The foundation conducts a background check, and upon passing, the person can serve as a coordinator for their community.
Cooper said the foundation’s Regional Accounting Specialist for Florida received a recommendation for a coordinator for Charlotte County, so they hope to be back in our area in 2019.
Coordinator for Sarasota County, Jim Lamb, has been serving the organization since 2006.
”I got kicked out of the house when I was 12, and have been on my own since then,” he said,” So, I know what it’s like to go without a Christmas present.”
In 2017, Toys for Tots in Sarasota County collected 79,982 toys and 1,592 bicycles.
Lamb said that he doesn’t care how big or small a present is, but he wants to make sure that every child has a present for them under the tree on Christmas morning.
The Angel Tree program, held annually by The Salvation Army is still running locally in Charlotte County. Trees are set up in various locations throughout the county with names and ages of children, along with their Christmas wishes.
The program serves Charlotte and DeSoto Counties, and has served 700 children last year, and is slated to do the same this year.
Those interested in supporting a child’s wishes this Christmas can simply pluck the name off the tree and buy one or all of the gifts listed on the card, and drop them off at the Salvation Army, 2120 Loveland Blvd, in Port Charlotte.
Colette Koltay, spokesperson for The Salvation Army Port Charlotte said whatever gifts are not purchased, the Salvation Army does their best to purchase the remaining gifts, in order to fulfill all of the children’s wishes. However, this cannot always be done.
The Salvation Army asks that all unwrapped gifts be dropped off by Dec. 12.
Distribution in Charlotte County will take place on Dec. 17, and distribution in DeSoto County will take place on Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.