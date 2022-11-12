Fresh Jersey Tomatoes.jpg

To celebrate its annual toy drive and the holidays, the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes gather for a holiday dinner. There are some 300 members of the FJTs throughout Charlotte and Sarasota counties. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — For the seventh year in a row, a group of women originally from New Jersey are helping children in need.

The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes are collecting toys through Dec. 9 to be donated to children and their siblings receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.


