PUNTA GORDA — For the seventh year in a row, a group of women originally from New Jersey are helping children in need.
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes are collecting toys through Dec. 9 to be donated to children and their siblings receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
Kelly Pomerville, spokesperson for CBHC, said parents send in a list with their children's holiday requests.
Then, CBHC matches the toys collected for the kids.
"The last few years have been quite challenging on so many levels for our country and our community, most recently Hurricane Ian which has presented many hardships for so many families," FJTs founder Nanette Leonard said.
Leonard started the toy drive.
Some families lost their homes and possessions because of the hurricane.
Leonard said last year, about 2,000 toys were donated; in 2020, about 1,000 were donated.
"As a result, it enabled us to donate some of the toys we raised with The Boys & Girls Club, C.A.R.E., and Valerie's House," she said.
Donations of new and unwrapped gifts for boys and girls from infants to 18 are appreciated, Leonard said.
Especially needed are gifts is for teenagers, Leonard said.
She suggested make-up kits, nail kits, art supplies, project kits, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target for girls. Suggestions for boys' gifts included Legos, art supplies, science project kits, sports supplies and small gift cards to Walmart, Amazon or Target.
"The toy drive is being held in response to the urgent need of our struggling families," Pomerville said.
She said the toy donations will alleviate pressure on families who would have had to choose between purchasing holiday gifts and necessary staples, such as food.
On Dec. 10, the FJTs will deliver the unwrapped toys to CBHC and afterward, will hold a "wrap party" with CBHC staffers and some members of the FJTs.
"We wear little hats, play music, sing and dance; and have refreshments," Pomerville said about the event. "We are so thankful that the FJTs have continued to shine some holiday spirit into these kids' lives."
Locations to donate into large wrapped boxes include:
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care
1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda (941-639-8300)
Copperfish Books
212 W. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda (941-205-2560)
Diana's Cutting Edge Salon and Boutique
121 E. Marion Ave., Suite 111, Punta Gorda (941-889-8388)
Friendly Floors
3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (941-624-0077)
Isles Fitness
1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda (941-621-8238)
Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce
252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda (941-639-3720)
Punta Gorda Fire Department Station 1
1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda (941-575-5529)
Punta Gorda Police Department
1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda (941-639-4111)
The Shipping Post - Port Charlotte at Maple Leaf Plaza
