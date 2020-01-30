Traffic is being redirected in Punta Gorda due to a downed live power line on West Marion Avenue, the Punta Gorda Police Department posted on Facebook.
The street is closed from Bal Harbor Boulevard to Coronado Drive while crews correct the problem.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Vehicles should use Coronado Drive, Bal Harbor Boulevard, and Aqui Esta Drive as alternate routes, according to PGPD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.