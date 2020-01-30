Police lights
Traffic is being redirected in Punta Gorda due to a downed live power line on West Marion Avenue, the Punta Gorda Police Department posted on Facebook.

The street is closed from Bal Harbor Boulevard to Coronado Drive while crews correct the problem.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Vehicles should use Coronado Drive, Bal Harbor Boulevard, and Aqui Esta Drive as alternate routes, according to PGPD.

