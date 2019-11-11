A fatal crash on El Jobean Road/State Road 776 shut down the westbound lane just before the bridge to Englewood Monday afternoon.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 3737 El Jobean Road around 12:30 p.m., with troopers arriving at 12:54 p.m.
Motorists were told to use U.S. 41 to travel north toward Venice, then take River Road into Englewood.
No additional information was immediately available.
