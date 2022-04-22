Traffic Harbor Blvd and South Access Road.JPG

The red markings indicate where the traffic pattern at Harbor Boulevard and South Access Road will change beginning April 25.

 Courtesy of Charlotte County Department of Public Works

PORT CHARLOTTE - The traffic pattern on Harbor Boulevard at the South Access Road intersection near U.S. 41 southbound will change beginning today.

Drivers on South Access Road will no longer be able to cross over Harbor Boulevard.

Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid drivers through this area, and barriers and also roadway striping are being planned for future placement.

Charlotte County Public Works spokesperson Tracy Doherty said the department has been looking for ways to reduce crashes.

"The South Access Road is very near to U.S. 41, and traffic has been increasing," she said.


It was decided to change the traffic pattern in that area, and the department put out an advisory urging motorists and exercise caution when traveling ahead of the traffic change.

 

 

 

