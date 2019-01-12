A motorcyclist was injured in front of the Charlotte County Fire/EMS station, at 4322 El Jobean Rd. Saturday afternoon.
The motorcyclist was transferred to an area hospital.
A section of El Jobean going southbound was closed off due to the accident, causing a long stretch of traffic on both the north and southbound sides of the highway.
The Sun will update this report as information becomes available.
