A section of Kings Highway will remain with a restricted traffic pattern through March 15, which is six weeks longer than originally announced by the Charlotte County Utilities Department.
Since Dec. 5, traffic has been restricted to one lane in each direction between Suncoast and Olean boulevards. The speed limit in the construction zone is 15 mph.
The reason for the traffic restriction is the installation of a 48-inch sewer pipe.This project is one of the larger water quality requirements imposed on the county by the state Department of Environmental Protection in Feb. 2018. The state set up the consent decree after 122,200 gallons of untreated waste water overflowed from county sewers during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The sewer line and lift station project is on schedule to be completed by the fall, said Charlotte County Utilities spokesperson Caroline Wannall. The extra time for traffic restrictions is due to the fact that the contractor gave the county incorrect dates on how long the lanes would need to be closed, she said.
The sewer pipe is part of a project to relieve pressure on 32 sewage lift states in mid-county that get overwhelmed during the rainy season. The new 3.5 mile line plus a new master lift station at the East Port sewage treatment plant are expected to reduce sewage overflows.
Installing the pipe has required lowering it 35 feet underground in some places. This in turn has required a lot of pumping to remove water from the site during installation.
