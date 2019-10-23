PORT CHARLOTTE — Two men were arrested Tuesday after nine vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana were found in their pickup truck, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Both the driver, later identified as Kevin Pellicciotti, 27, of Lehigh Acres, and passenger, Frank Zabotsky, 28, of North Port were observed not wearing seat belts. Their Chevrolet truck was stopped by a deputy on Enterprise Drive in Port Charlotte.
The deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle, according to a press release. A large plastic tub was found in the cab of the vehicle, allegedly containing nine large vacuum sealed bags containing a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana.
A further inspection of the vehicle also revealed two boxes of Soko Vape cartridges containing THC/Cannabis, CCSO reported.
Based on the traffic stop and investigation, both Pellicciotti and Zabotsky were charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, criminal conspiracy to deliver/distribute narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pellicciotti was also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Both men were transported to the Charlotte County Jail.
