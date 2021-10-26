PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man with an open warrant on him was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after his father received a traffic citation.
Deputies reported that a vehicle belonging to Scot William Hanlon Sr., 56, was under observation on Monday when the vehicle "committed a traffic violation" at the corner of Waterside Street and Peachtree Boulevard.
According to the arrest report, Hanlon Sr. was in the driver's seat, while his son Scott William Hanlon Jr., 34, was in the passenger seat. The younger Hanlon had an open probable cause affidavit at the time of the observation.
Road patrol deputies managed to get behind the vehicle and enact a traffic stop at the intersection of Fletcher Street and Hawthorne Avenue. Once the vehicle stopped, deputies then took the younger Hanlon into custody.
Hanlon was searched by deputies, who alleged to have found a cigarette pack with "12.8 grams (of) suspected marijuana" and a black zipper pouch.
According to the report, the pouch contained several plastic bags with Xanax inside them and several small bags of suspected and confirmed fentanyl. Other substances listed in the report include cocaine, suboxone buprenophine strips, and Viagra.
All the substances later tested positive in the arrest report.
Hanlon was brought to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office District 4 offices to be interviewed by the Narcotics Unit, in connection with two fentanyl overdoses within the past week — one fatal, one non-fatal — before being brought to Charlotte County Jail.
Hanlon's arraignment is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 29.
The senior Hanlon was issued a traffic warning for the alleged vehicle violation.
