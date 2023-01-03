gavel

TALLAHASSEE — As it upheld a St. Johns County School Board policy preventing a transgender male student from using boys’ bathrooms, a federal appeals court Friday indicated that similar reasoning could apply to disputes about banning transgender females from playing on women’s and girls’ sports teams.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 7-4 decision, rejected a district judge’s ruling that supported Drew Adams, a transgender male who challenged a policy that kept him from using boys’ bathrooms at St. Johns County’s Nease High School.


