Anyone interested in public transit in Charlotte County can attend one of three workshops Wednesday where the public is invited to offer opinions and learn about new possibilities.
In addition to gathering opinions, the county will be presenting information about future features to make using public transit more convenient or innovative, said Andrea McDonough, transit operations coordinator.
The purpose is to plan for the next 10-year transit plan, including which grants to request, said McDonough.
Future transit features include a phone app that would allow transit users to request service online and with less than the current 24-96 hour required notice, McDonough said. Another online service would be an app that shows where the transport vehicles are currently located.
Outside the box, the county could apply for a grant to give every rider a $5 discount on Uber of Lyft trips. Those are private ride share companies.
Charlotte County does not have a so-called fix-route system, or the traditional bus route where the rider waits at a bus stop. That was proposed in the last 10-year plan, but it never happened due to the cost, aging population and spread out development.
Instead, Charlotte County offers its residents door-to-door service for $1 each way to anywhere in the county. But riders must call at least 24 hours ahead. Health, employment and education are the highest priorities, McDonough said. The hours are currently limited from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If residents want more hours, for example, McDonough said, they can advocate for that at the public hearing.
The county's transit consultant, Tindale Oliver, is also suggesting small fixed route options such as a beach circulator in Englewood, an airport to US-41 connector, or a downtown circulator between Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor. Other options include an express route to Babcock Ranch and to Englewood.
