MURDOCK - A joint transportation board unanimously appointed D'Juan Harris to be the next director of the Charlotte County Metropolitan Planning Organization on Monday.
It was the second round of interviews for the transportation planning agency director after a selected candidate turned down the job in July.
Director Gary Harrell is retiring, but agreed this summer to stay on extra months as the task of finding a successor dragged on.
The MPO identifies, organizes and prioritizes transportation construction projects from sidewalks and bikeways to highways, intersections and traffic signaling. Its board is made up of county elected officials. MPO staff work with state Department of Transportation staff advocating for funding and negotiating different priorities.
The five-person MPO board Monday picked Harris over the other finalist, Joel Graeff.
Both Graeff and Harris are transportation planners with experience in government planning of road and other transportation projects.
On the day of the two interviews, Sept. 17, the MPO board members noted they have worked with Harris in his current job at the FDOT, District 1. At one point, Harris was the liaison to Charlotte County for FDOT.
"The advantage to Mr. Harris is the fact that he has such a lengthy experience with the Florida Department of Transportation," Commissioner Chris Constance said in September. "He has those contacts. He understands the grant process."
Constance noted the county has "seen him in action."
"He was always able to answer the tough questions," Constance said. "He was always extremely professional ... This is a very easy decision for me."
Graeff's was working until recently for a multi-national consulting firm, SNC-Lavalin Atkins. He worked before for the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, and before than, in transportation planning around Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Harris grew up in Florida near Tallahassee attending Florida A&M and Florida State University for a graduate degree in regional planning. He worked for several years after graduate school in the Dallas area of transportation planning. Working for that large metropolitan area gave him broad experience of transportation options, he told the board.
Asked to describe his strengths, he said perseverance. Harris uses a wheelchair, and he said he was injured before graduate school, but still managed to attend and attain a graduate degree.
"Perseverance is definitely one of my key components and one of the things that drive me," he said in September.
A positive outlook is also something that he sees as an advantage.
"It's a funny thing when you tell your mind positive things, you seem to accomplish those things," he said. "When you feed yourself negative thoughts, your psyche plays a trick on you, and you find negative things."
Asked to describe a time when he had to handle people disagreeing with him, he pointed to FDOT's goal of zero fatalities on state roads.
"They thought it was absolutely foolish, not realistic," he said of regional advisory councils. "You wouldn't believe the backlash."
But every time he drives through FDOT's impound lot for cars involved in fatal wrecks, he said he is reminded, "One mistake could be your last."
Airport Commissioner James Herston, an MPO board member, said in September he is "thrilled to death with Mr. Harris."
"I know it was hard to lose the first guy we selected, but I think that things work out for the best at all times ... I think we're on our way to some additional funds, and he's going to be key to Charlotte County."
