BABCOCK RANCH — People aren't the only ones wanting a home in paradise. On March 14 during a cold snap, FWC was notified that a 10-foot, 10-inch alligator was in a house under construction.
The story went viral after Realtor Danette Larson posted a photo of the gator on her Facebook page with this message: "See ya later alligator has a new meaning now. Sorry Mr. Gator that one's been SOLD. Babcock Ranch is a beloved place to live and love not just by families anymore."
After her posting, "My phone blew up," she said.
But Larson wasn't the only one swamped with media inquiries. Photos and also a video of the gator being wrangled were taken by Matthew Goodwin. "He's the husband of my friend Jennifer," Larson said, who lives in Babcock Ranch.
"Jennifer's phone has been ringing nonstop; even TMZ is interested in the story," she said.
Indeed, news outlets nationwide picked up on the story, and suddenly the Goodwins and Larson found themselves inundated with media inquiries.
Matthew Goodwin is the project manager of the Lennar home being built at 17637 Fallen Branch Way.
He was able to take a video of the alligator being captured. In an attempt to escape, the alligator did several death rolls which are used to subdue or dismember prey in the water.
His video was broadcast by various news media outlets.
The saga began when a blinds installer saw the alligator inside the master bedroom.
Goodwin was at the construction site and had his phone handy to take the photos.
A spokesperson from FWC said it received a report that day of "an alligator inside a home construction site. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and FWC notified our Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) of the incident."
Then, "a contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to resolve the situation" said the FWC spokesperson.
After the alligator trapper arrived, the gator put up quite a struggle for the trapper. A Lennar worker jumped in to help the trapper, said Jennifer Goodwin.
The gator was pulled from the home through the sliding glass doors with the glass removed.
McClatchy News in an interview with Goodwin reported the alligator had probably entered through the laundry room door to escape the cold. When the door closed behind it, the alligator was trapped.
In an attempt to escape, it left its mark in every room and marked up the walls, causing about $2,500 in damages.
The gator was then taken alive to Townsend Farms, said the FWC spokesperson.
Townsend Farms' website lists hunting packages, two of which gives the hunter the experience of hunting a "trophy" gator 10 to 11 feet. Apparently Mr. Gator wandered into the wrong place, as the company is also listed as a processing facility and meat packer.
FWC advises anyone concerned about an alligator should call FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) and a trapper will be dispatched to resolve the situation.
As for the new homeowner of the dwelling where the alligator visited? "Oh, the house hasn't been sold yet — I just put that on my Facebook page," said Larson, perhaps never realizing how wide an audience that post would reach.
