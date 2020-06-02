Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance was the lone vote against an increase to the annual trash assessment.
The county should just take over the job of trash collections, Constance said last week, to avoid having to negotiate cost increases with private companies.
Commissioners can still lower the rate up until a final budget hearing in September, staff said.
“I’m going to be resisting,” Commissioner Ken Doherty said noting the timing of the hike with increased unemployment. But, he acknowledged, “We have a contract so that kind of establishes it.”
The contract is with Waste Management, which has been handling the collection for many years. The new annual assessment does not include the city of Punta Gorda. The county already agreed to monthly increases for individual property owners. Monthly increases began last year.
• County: would go up by $55.82 a year or 26%
• Boca Grande: would go up by $87.37 a year or 37.5%
• Don Pedro Island: would go by $99.24 a year or 27.7%
“They had held their pricing for so long, it was costing them more than they were actually being paid,” Commissioner Bill Truex said, speaking of Waste Management’s new contract.
The county finalized negotiations with Waste Management a year ago, after going out to bid and getting only one other proposal that cost more than Waste Management.
“Let’s deal with reality,” said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. “Waste removal is very expensive.”
To Constance, however, the county should treat waste management like it treats water services, as a utility that it controls.
Startup costs would be astronomical, Deutsch said, due to the cost of the large trucks.
“I don’t remember the number. I just remember there was a heck of a lot of zeros at the end of it,” he said of the last time the county evaluated the feasibility of collecting trash in-house.
The county is too spread out and low density to keep costs low, Commissioner Joe Tiseo said.
“I’m for less government, not more government,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.