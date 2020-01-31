Around 120 participants gathered at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club Friday to learn about science-based interventions for children who have experienced trauma.
The presentation was hosted by the Kids Thrive! collaborative and taught by Amy Osborne, of North Port Yoga + Wellness, who presented information and training on research-based breathing and movement techniques to use when a child is experiencing behavioral issues related to trauma.
Controlling body and breath can help kids and adults feel in control when they’re feeling out of control because of stress or a situation.
