Around 120 participants gathered at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club Friday to learn about science-based interventions for children who have experienced trauma.

The presentation was hosted by the Kids Thrive! collaborative and taught by Amy Osborne, of North Port Yoga + Wellness, who presented information and training on research-based breathing and movement techniques to use when a child is experiencing behavioral issues related to trauma.

Controlling body and breath can help kids and adults feel in control when they’re feeling out of control because of stress or a situation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments