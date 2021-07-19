Tree trimmer falls 20 feet while working in Placida

A tree trimmer was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital late Monday morning after falling around 20 feet from a ladder while working in Placida.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PLACIDA — A tree trimmer was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital late Monday morning for multiple injuries after falling 20 feet from a ladder in the area of Coral Creek Drive in Placida.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the man, 34, was trimming a tree from a ladder when a branch broke and struck him, knocking him off of the ladder, said Charlotte County Fire & EMS Public Information Officer Todd Dunn.

“He suffered hip, back, leg, and abdominal injuries and was flown to Lee Memorial,” Dunn said. “If they have to fly somebody, it usually means they suffered traumatic injuries, so that’s one of the reasons they fly him to a trauma center that could handle those types of injuries.”

Other details regarding the man’s condition was not available.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments