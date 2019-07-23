By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — When her 15-year-old dance student was sick at home in December 2016, Lauren DeBenedetta allegedly sent her a text message that said, “Might as well be with you and hopefully touch you.”
DeBenedetta was the 38-year-old director of the now-closed Haven Dance Studio in North Port at the time.
Assistant State Attorney Kyle Stublen read the message to jury members in his opening statement in DeBenedetta’s trial for six counts of sex crimes against a minor. After choosing a jury, both the state and defense presented their sides of the story Tuesday.
Stublen described a progression between DeBenedetta and the teenage victim from talking for months, including on a pre-paid cellphone DeBenedetta bought and told the victim to keep secret, to kissing after class. Then, DeBenedetta would call the victim into her office during class for kissing, then touching private areas above clothing.
Finally, on the day she went over to the victim’s house, she allegedly performed sexual acts on the teenager in the victim’s bed. When the girl’s stepfather came home and found DeBenedetta there, he told her to get out of the house.
Stublen told the jury the victim was a shy, homeschooled girl and DeBenedetta positioned herself as the only person she could talk to. In his words, she “took advantage of a confused and lonely 15-year-old girl.”
Defense Attorney Robert Siddall described a different version of events. He said the victim was an isolated homeschooler who wasn’t allowed to leave home except for extracurricular activities. In dance class, she was disruptive and became obsessed with DeBenedetta.
He said the former dance teacher went above and beyond for many of her students, and she became a friend and mentor to the victim. They bonded over both losing their fathers at a young age, and their athletic ability.
He said while DeBenedetta did often take the alleged victim into her office during class to talk, the door was always unlocked and people came in and out. She bought a pre-paid phone for the victim because the girl was allegedly stealing other devices to text her.
On the day she is accused of sexual activity with the victim in her bedroom, Siddall said DeBenedetta simply came over with soup and medicine for the victim, and no crime occurred. He stressed the victim initially said nothing happened during both the police investigation and the Department of Children and Families’ investigation.
But after that day, the victim’s parents allegedly became more controlling, no longer allowing her to attend extracurricular activities, and that is when Siddall said the victim changed her story.
The victim allegedly stated at one point she knew she wouldn’t be able to do her activities again until DeBenedetta was arrested. Siddall stressed there are no witnesses aside from the victim and nothing criminal in any of the electronic evidence police confiscated.
Six jurors and two alternates were chosen to hear the case out of a pool of 40. Witness testimony begins today at 9 a.m.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.