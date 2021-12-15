SARASOTA — A multi-million dollar lawsuit against Sarasota County will head to trial next June if a final attempt at mediation fails.
During a status conference Tuesday morning, newly assigned 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh set the case for trial in the three-week trial term beginning June 13 and referred the case for mediation to be completed by May 13.
That trial, attorneys for the parties told McHugh, could take anywhere from a week to 10 days with multiple witness anticipated to appear.
Initiated in 2008, the protracted litigation involves a dispute over payments for services provided by the three for-profit hospitals — Englewood Community Hospital, Venice Hospital (now Venice Regional), and Doctor’s Hospital — to indigent patients in the county.
Referred back to the circuit court by the 2nd District Court of Appeals in the early summer, only one issue of fact remains to be determined as set forth in the appellate court’s latest decision.
That fact which will be litigated next June is whether the county entered an express contract with the hospitals waiving sovereign immunity.
Having lost on its other defenses, the county’s only option to stave off a ruling against it hangs on the sovereign immunity defense.
Dating back to common law, sovereign immunity is the principal that the government can’t be sued unless it has granted permission.
If the county loses this argument, and an appeal would almost certainly follow, the county’s budget would take an immense hit.
While the exact amount of reimbursement owed to the three hospitals is not available, a footnote in the appellate court’s decision noted that it was in excess of half a billion dollars.
To put that into context, the county’s budget for the current fiscal year is $1.5 billion, thus making the stakes high for the county’s legal team.
The claim of the nonprofit hospitals for reimbursement is based upon a bit of arcane legislative history.
The state legislature in 1949 passed a special act that created the Sarasota County Public Hospital District. A special act is one that benefits an individual or locality as opposed to a law that has broader application.
That special act was amended in 1959 adding language that made it mandatory for the county to reimburse the hospital district for the care of “medically indigent persons.” Additional language following those words is the cause of the current situation, because the act goes on to speak of reimbursement to any other hospital that provides medical care to the indigent.
Sarasota County enacted a local ordinance in 1972 that followed the special act, but without the mandatory language.
Adding to the legal mudhole surrounding the controversy is the Florida Constitution. The 1885 version contained a provision making the counties responsible for the care of indigent persons, but that provision was removed in a 1968 update.
The hospitals have argued all along that both the special act and the local ordinance created an express contract between them and the county for reimbursement.
Whether that express contract exists is the material fact at issue, which led the appellate court to deny the county’s motion.
The county had previously lost what was perhaps its strongest argument in the litigation when the Florida Supreme Court ruled against the county in July 2017, holding that the special act was constitutional.
Now, it’s up to McHugh, recently assigned the case after Judge Stephen Walker recused himself, to determine the county’s fate following a non-jury trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.