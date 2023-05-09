DeSantis lawsuit

Gov. Ron DeSantis  

 NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Amid a series of legal and political battles in Florida about transgender people, a federal judge Tuesday heard opening arguments in a challenge to a state decision to prevent Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, an attorney for plaintiffs challenging the decision, told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle that such treatments for gender dysphoria are backed by major medical associations and research. He said the state disregarded evidence in approving the ban.


   
