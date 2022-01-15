ENGLEWOOD — Rob Kruzel left the Charlotte County Commission meeting last week a happy man.
Kruzel, president of the nonprofit Tringali Hockey and Sports League, thanked county staff and commissioners Tuesday for moving forward with needed repairs to the long-defunct skate hockey rink at the Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood.
"First, I want to thank all you guys," Kruzel told commissioners. His hope is for inline-skate hockey enthusiasts to start playing on the rink in March. "We hope to make a big thing of it."
Commission Chairman Bill Truex said, "It seems like a snail's pace, but it is getting done."
The hockey rink, next to the Tringali Center tennis courts and children’s playground, first opened in 2004. Families, children and adults regularly played hockey there on inline roller skates. Also, the multi-purpose rink was equipped with basketball hoops for outdoor pickup games.
But in 2019, Charlotte County closed the rink after repeated efforts to repair it failed. It sat unused and basically abandoned, much to the dismay of Kruzel and other supporters of the sport.
Since the closing of the rink, Kruzel, the East Englewood Property & Homeowners Association and others persisted with county officials to see the rink reopened. An online petition saw more than 1,400 signatures calling for the county to repair and reopen the rink
Community Services Director Tommy Scott told Kruzel in an email dated Jan. 7, "We have heard back from our striping vendor. Their schedule has them completing the work by the week of 1/31. As they get their crew mobilized and start the work, we should be able to tighten that up. But that is right now the timeline we’re working on."
Part of the damage included a network of thin cracks in the concrete. Those cracks have since been filled in.
