ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County's Tringali Center will no longer offer Regeneron treatments after the federal government deauthorized its use for COVID-19.
Department of Health Chief Joe Pepe updated commissioners Tuesday on the overnight ruling by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to withdraw emergency authorization for the injectable medication. The FDA concluded that Regeneron is not effective against the dominant genetic strain of COVID called omicron.
A new drug is available called Paxlovid, which comes in pill form, and Charlotte County had 3,400 doses, Pepe said, adding that the number has probably dropped as doctors prescribe it.
Pepe also told The Daily Sun that the opening of a new COVID testing site on Punta Gorda airport property is uncertain due to limited supplies and staffing with the company called Curative. It could be any day, however, and it will be on an empty lot on Cheney Way across from the racetrack.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked Pepe if people going to the Tringali Center in Englewood were reporting that Regeneron was working for them.
"I didn't hear anything negative," Pepe said. But he added that the increasing number of people needing to be hospitalized with COVID locally suggests that Regeneron is not working as well as it was.
"It begs the question, were they as effective as they were?" Pepe asked rhetorically about Regeneron doses.
Deutsch asked if people could be tested for which variant they have, omicron or delta, against which Regeneron is effective. The technology is not there for on-site testing, Pepe said.
In local hospitals, Pepe said said, 75 people are hospitalized due to COVID. Emergency departments are full, he said, not necessarily with COVID patients, but with the seasonal influx of strokes and heart attacks among the region's unusually high proportion of retirees.
Hospitals are struggling to find nursing homes where they can send their COVID patients to recover, meaning they end up staying longer in the hospital, said both Pepe and Emergency Management Services Director Patrick Fuller.
While hospitalization is rising, cases are dropping locally, but very slowly and unevenly. Cases are averaging 240 a day now, but reached 406 on the worst day in early January.
Gov. Ron DeSantis had equalized access to the first official treatment for early COVID -- Regeneron -- by granting a wide medical authorization for citizens meeting certain criteria, and creating treatment sites across the state outside of the private hospital and medical office network. Use of Regeneron was credited with keeping hospitalization for COVID lower.
But omicron is considered to have taken over the delta strain of COVID. DeSantis kept supplies of Regeneron available after the FDA discouraged its use around Christmas. On Monday, the last day Regeneron was authorized for use, 188 people were treated at Tringali.
Pepe said Charlotte County held on to the delta strain due to the influx of midwesterners during the winter season. But omicron now dominates in Charlotte County as well, Pepe said.
Distribution of Paxlovid is just beginning and all possible protocols are not yet detailed, according to national news reports.
Pepe told The Daily Sun people can contact their primary care provider if they think they should get it. For the many who do not have access to a primary care facility, Pepe recommended going to www.floridacovid19.gov and look for a link to treatments site locations for Paxlovid and Evushield. Evushield is the only monoclonal that works on omicron, but it is in very short supply.
Paxlovid is also considered to be in limited supply as manufacturer Pfizer ramps up production. Like Regeneron, Paxlovid is not intended for use in patients hospitalized with severe COVID, the FDA stated, nor is it authorized for use in cases of exposure to COVID with no symptoms. It is intended to be used within five days of symptoms.
More pharmacies and facilities are getting supplies of Paxlovid locally, Pepe said.
Other regions, such as New York City, are already setting up protocols for delivering Paxlovid to homes, according to CBS News. Federal authorities are trying to find ways to simplify access.
