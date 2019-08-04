Despite early signs of a tropical depression forming in the Atlantic this week, the likelihood of that happening is slim, according to The National Weather Service.

"It’s nothing. It’s fading away," said NWS Meteorologist Dan Noah. "The atmosphere is not favorable for any development."

The NWS Hurricane Center is now giving the potential storm a 10 percent chance of formation.

"It's really looking good for another 10 days without activity," Noah said. "There’s nothing even out there right now ... just a bunch of clouds."

Southwest Floridians can still expect a decent amount of rain this week with showers and thunderstorms expected daily.

Today

A 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, making for a mostly cloudy morning with a high near 88 degrees.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected tonight. The night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 76.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected making for a partly sunny with a high near 87.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the evening with a low around 75.

Wednesday

More scattered showers and thunderstorms with a 50 percent chance. The day should be partly sunny with a high near 89.

More isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected after after 2 a.m., making for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 76 degrees.

Thursday

There is a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. It should be a partly sunny day with a high near 89 degrees.

The evening should be partly cloudy with a low around 76.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is expected, making for a mostly sunny day with a high near 89.

The evening should be partly cloudy with a low around 76 degrees.

Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with a 30 percent chance. The day should be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.

