Despite early signs of a tropical depression forming in the Atlantic this week, the likelihood of that happening is slim, according to The National Weather Service.
"It’s nothing. It’s fading away," said NWS Meteorologist Dan Noah. "The atmosphere is not favorable for any development."
The NWS Hurricane Center is now giving the potential storm a 10 percent chance of formation.
"It's really looking good for another 10 days without activity," Noah said. "There’s nothing even out there right now ... just a bunch of clouds."
Southwest Floridians can still expect a decent amount of rain this week with showers and thunderstorms expected daily.
Today
A 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, making for a mostly cloudy morning with a high near 88 degrees.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected tonight. The night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 76.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected making for a partly sunny with a high near 87.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the evening with a low around 75.
Wednesday
More scattered showers and thunderstorms with a 50 percent chance. The day should be partly sunny with a high near 89.
More isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected after after 2 a.m., making for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 76 degrees.
Thursday
There is a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. It should be a partly sunny day with a high near 89 degrees.
The evening should be partly cloudy with a low around 76.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is expected, making for a mostly sunny day with a high near 89.
The evening should be partly cloudy with a low around 76 degrees.
Saturday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with a 30 percent chance. The day should be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.