PUNTA GORDA — Tropical Gulf Acres residents are asking Charlotte County officials to rid their neighborhood of campers who are causing unsanitary conditions.
Several residents appeared before county commissioners Tuesday and asked them to intervene.
At the end of the meeting, Commission Chair Bill Truex said help is on the way.
"There's action that's been scheduled for April," he said, referencing a planned operation involving county officials and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
He called the situation "horrendous."
During public comment, several Tropical Gulf Acres residents told of people, including children, in the neighborhood living on vacant lots in RVs, camper trailers and tents.
"It is only a matter of time until one of our homes is destroyed by a campfire that's gotten out of control because these people have one gallon of water to put it out," said Heather Radle.
She said she believes the majority of campers own the lots, while others do not.
"Human waste continues to be dumped in our drainage ditches, potentially contaminating our aquifer," she said. "My family has been living next to eight dogs, two adults, four children who are disposing of their waste in the ground and into our aquifer next to our well.
"Would you want to come and drink out of my well? Cos' we no longer do," Radle said.
Nancy Flinton said she's lived in the community for 12 years.
"Over the last few years, campers on lots have popped up all over," Flinton said. "Lots have been cleared without any regard to gopher tortoises."
Jennifer White said a man down the street has been living in a dilapidated motor home for two years.
"I don't know where his waste is going," she said, adding the man has been seen bathing in a pond near a playground.
"I hate to see him displaced," White said, "but I ask the county to step up and clean up that area."
Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told The Daily Sun that a team comprised of the Department of Health, code enforcement, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Health and Human Services, and Animal Control will be going to the community to check for violations.
"We take this very seriously," he said.
However, Cullinan cautioned upset residents that code enforcement has "never taken people from their homes."
If a property's owner is found to be in violation of Florida statutes or county code, they are sent certified letters stating they have 30 days to clean up or they must appear in court.
Fines and liens can be levied against those who don't comply.
Cullinan said it is illegal to move a camper onto a lot anywhere in Charlotte County, or to live in a tent.
In the case of squatters who do not own the land, the owner is contacted.
Cullian said the county is trying to resolve the situation "as quickly as possible," but he said it must follow the law.
The situation with illegal campers, he said, has "doubled or tripled after the storm."
Illegal campsites have cropped up in northwest Port Charlotte and off State Road 776, although the latter voluntarily moved on.
Radle told The Daily Sun the campers behind her have a licensed kennel whose dogs "bark 24/7."
She said she filed a complaint with the CCSO after one camper threatened her.
With no running water and toilet facilities, some of the campers' children have to go into the woods to relieve themselves, and many campers bathe in ponds and lakes in the area, Radle added.
Truex said 32 properties have been discovered to have illegal campers.
"The process is set up," he said Tuesday, and county officials will be going into the area with assistance from the Sheriff's Office "just in case."
Not only will they be checking for code enforcement violations, but the county's Health and Human Services workers will try to give the campers resources for assistance, Cullinan said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked emergency management director Patrick Fuller whether an alternate site could be set up for the campers that would be "healthy" and "safe."
"I think having a congregate camp site is not in the equation," Fuller said.
