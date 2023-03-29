Tropical Gulf Acres

This is one of the campsites in the Tropical Gulf Acres neighborhood. Residents say campers are a safety hazard.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY HEATHER RADLE

PUNTA GORDA — Tropical Gulf Acres residents are asking Charlotte County officials to rid their neighborhood of campers who are causing unsanitary conditions.

Several residents appeared before county commissioners Tuesday and asked them to intervene.


