PORT CHARLOTTE — Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen has developed into Tropical Storm Nestor, as it strengthened Friday afternoon.
A 5 p.m. update from the National Weather Service said the center of Tropical Storm Nestor was located 150 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Maximum sustained winds were near 60 miles per hour with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extended outward up to 140 miles, according to the National Weather Service.
The track of the storm is moving toward the Panhandle, and across parts of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday as it becomes a post-tropical cyclone, according to the National Weather Service.
On a local level, rain in the region is expected as the storm passes through.
Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Brian Lamarre said showers and thunderstorms will begin passing through Friday night into Saturday.
"Right now the main time frame for rain fall, and storms in our area are tonight (Friday) and first half of tomorrow (Saturday)," Lamarre said.
He said rain is expected to slow as we head into Saturday afternoon.
Wind gusts should be around 15–25 mph, particularly on Saturday. Gusts could peak around 35 mph, according to WINK.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said Friday afternoon "for us we're looking at heavy rain," adding that there is two to four inches currently in the forecast, with the possibility of up to six inches in isolated areas.
Fuller added that the likelihood of us experiencing tropical force winds in our area is below 10%, though there is a possibility of tropical storm gusts.
Some local events were cancelled or rescheduled due to the weather forecast, including Saturday's Food Truck Feastival in Punta Gorda, which was rescheduled to Sunday.
A Yoga in Laishley Park event held by Palm Power Yoga which was scheduled for Sunday was rescheduled as a result of the feastival date change. Yoga in the Park is now scheduled for Nov. 10.
In DeSoto County, "there is potential for the Peace River and Horse Creek to rise," DeSoto County Emergency Management officials announced Friday on Facebook.
Despite the projected path being north of us, "we still need to be watchful as strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain are associated with this storm," the post read.
The strongest winds should be felt north of our area, affecting the Tampa Bay area, Lamarre said.
Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with the chance of rain dropping to 30% to 40% and there will be less cloud cover.
High temperatures in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota Counties are expected to be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid to lower 70s Saturday. Sunday will be a bit warmer with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 72, according to the National Weather Service.
You can follow the weather advisory updates at nhc.noaa.gov.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
