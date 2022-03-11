While anyone driving a vehicle is feeling the pinch at the pumps, those who earn a living driving diesel-guzzling trucks are getting especially hit hard.

Diesel fuel costs double what it did a year ago.

At a Punta Gorda truck stop, Ever Pena was filling up his flatbed truck. He gets less than 7 miles to a gallon, he said. 

This day, he was spending $1,000 on fuel which cost $5.39 a gallon at his station.

As the owner of the Lee County-based company, Pena must absorb the cost of fuel, he said.

Inside the convenience store at a Charlotte County truck stop, Benny Argota said he was driving for Easy Express and that the cost of fuel didn't affect him, but it did impact his boss. 

Don Garner, owner and CEO of Suncoast Trucking Academy in Punta Gorda, said the industry is feeling the impact of oil prices.


"You bet we feel it," he said.

The biggest impact has been felt among "independent drivers who are making a marginal living," Garner said.

Suncoast Trucking has eight trucks that are filled more than once a week, Garner said. Each holds 150 to 200 gallons of diesel and gets 4 to 5 miles per gallon. "At $5 a gallon, do the math."

New truckers usually work for companies, so it would not impact them as much as it would independent truckers, he said. 

To help the situation, Garner said the U.S. should "use oil supplies here." Garner said the amount of crude oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "wasn't enough to meet demand."

Garner said semi trucks have not been converted to "green energy" the Biden administration is pushing - and the technology will be expensive once available.

"Many drivers owning their own rigs wouldn't be able to afford them anyway," he said. 

