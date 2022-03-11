Suncoast Trucking Academy's owner Don Garner said enrollment has doubled as more are turning to a skill that provides "a good living," he said. Even though the price of diesel has cost the Academy about double what it paid last year to fuel its eight trucks, he's been able to keep tuition costs the same as they were last year. He said demand for drivers is greater than it was a year ago.
Ever Pena owns Ever Express and his rig holds two tanks. On Tuesday he spent $1,000 on diesel fuel, he said.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Don Garner, owner and CEO of Suncoast Trucking Academy said the industry has felt the pinch at the pumps. On Thursday prices of fuel oil had doubled from a year ago.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Benny Argota was about to return to the truck he drives. It is owned by the company that employs him. "I don't worry about the price of fuel," he grinned, explaining the company pays for diesel.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
