FORT MYERS - State troopers responded to the scene of a semi-truck hanging off the side of a highway on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol released pictures of the crash off Interstate 75 in Fort Myers, just above Alico Road.

Authorities have closed off the northbound lanes of I-75 and the westbound lanes of Alico Road in southern Fort Myers as emergency crews respond to the scene.

More information will be posted as it is released.

