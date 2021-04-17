A truck carrying portable toilets rolled over on State Road 776 Saturday, creating quite a mess and blocking the westbound lanes throughout the afternoon.
At about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the truck was headed eastbound on S.R. 776 between Cornelius and Biscayne boulevards. The truck crossed the median into westbound traffic and rolled over, according to Todd Dunn, public information officer with Charlotte County Fire & EMS. The truck blocked the westbound lanes and backed up cars for miles.
The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The portable toilets were flung across S.R. 776. The possibility of residual waste triggered a response from local public works to make sure nothing ran off into the water nearby, Dunn said.
The crash also caused a minor oil leak, and the Department of Environmental Protection was notified.
The road reopened about two hours later.
Hit-and-run crash
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for information about a hit-and-run crash that took place shortly before 9 p.m. Friday on Interstate 75 between the Harborview Road and Kings Highway exits in Port Charlotte.
A black, four-door sedan was traveling south on I-75 in the center lane while an SUV was going in the same direction in the inside lane. The black sedan veered into the SUV’s lane of travel and the two collided, according to FHP. The SUV also collided with the guardrail and overturned, injuring four North Port residents. The black sedan fled the scene, according to FHP.
Those in the SUV include: a 41-year-old male driver with minor injuries; a 39-year-old female and 17-year-old male with serious injuries; and a 16-year-old female passenger with minor injuries. All four were wearing seat belts.
Anyone with information about the black sedan is asked to call FHP at FHP or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
River Road wreck update
FHP officials reported that an 86-year-old driver from Berlin, Pennsylvania, died in the Friday evening crash that took place near North River Road and West Villages Parkway in South Sarasota County.
A 38-year-old Rotonda West woman was driving an SUV south on North River Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday. She tried to pass other traffic and collided with an SUV driven by the Pennsylvania man, who was traveling in the opposite direction. The Rotonda West woman also struck a pickup carrying two Englewood men who were not injured.
The force of the crash between the two SUVs caused the Pennsylvania man’s vehicle to overturn. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died on the scene. His passenger, an 84-year-old woman also from Berlin, Pennsylvania, sustained serious injuries.
The Rotonda West driver suffered serious injuries as well. She was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license involving a death and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that FHP troopers arrested Sarah Christine Thiele, 38, of the 100 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda, on a charge of driving without a license-causes death or serious injury with vehicle. She was held on a $1,500 bond.
