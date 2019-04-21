CStruck042219A

A truck pulling an RV rolled over on Interstate 75 North before exit 170 at Kings Highway in Charlotte County Sunday morning. Two lanes were blocked for most of the morning but were reopened by early afternoon. “The crash remains under investigation,” said Lt. Greg Bueno, spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol.

 photo by DANIEL SUTPHIN

A truck pulling an RV rolled over on Interstate 75 North before exit 170 at Kings Highway in Charlotte County Sunday morning. Two lanes were blocked for most of the morning but were reopened by early afternoon.

"The crash remains under investigation," said Lt. Greg Bueno, spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments