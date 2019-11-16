PUNTA GORDA — Redneck Mud Park advertises itself as "The World's Most Exciting Off-Road Mud Park!"
Its 'Trucks Gone Wild' Fall Classic Event on Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 is described as a "4-day weekend of mud holes, trail riding, racing, truck tugs, camping, vendors, and more!"
Events photos from social media and websites for such things show monster trucks, girls in bikinis, and plenty of mud at the event on Bermont Road south of Punta Gorda.
But in the midst of the racing and fun and the impact of revenue in and around the park, the news at Redneck Mud Park hasn't always been positive.
In March, for example, a man died there after a fight broke out between several attendees and security guards. Ramon Muino, from Clewiston, fought with security staff before they secured him on the ground. When attempting to get him back to his feet, they discovered he was unconscious, according to an incident report.
Muino was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to Bayfront Punta Gorda, where he was pronounced dead. Cocaine and alcohol were detected in his system. The Charlotte County Medical Examiner determined Muino "succumbed to a cardiac episode secondary to the effects of his alcohol and drug use during this incident."
During the more recent fall event, Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to the park seven times, though only three people were transported for medical treatment, according to Fire & EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.
On Nov. 8, two individuals were transported — one after breaking a leg falling from a truck and one for an ecstasy overdose. EMS also responded to a call for an individual with a leg laceration that didn't require hospitalization.
On Saturday, Fire & EMS crews responded to three calls — a face laceration, an individual whose ankle was run over, and a physical altercation, but ultimately no one required hospital transport.
On Sunday, a medical call resulted in one person transported by ambulance after suffering respiratory arrest.
But the seven calls were significantly lower than the calls reported in some past years. In 2015, for instance, a three-day spring event yielded 32 calls to 911, according to prior Sun reports.
Still, some may question the park's safety. Local TV station NBC2 sent an undercover reporter and photographer to the event Friday evening, on camera capturing numerous people drinking and driving on park property while security allegedly watched it go on for hours.
However, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Katie Heck said open containers on private property are not a violation of the law.
Redneck Mud Park marketing director Dave Kelly also noted alcohol is not sold there. He provided a safety policy which states the park has a "Zero Tolerance" policy on underage drinking. Violators face expulsion.
And ID verification and age-identification bands are required for all park visitors, marking attendees as over or under 21.
"We work very closely with Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and EMS, including having their staff on site at our events for emergencies," he said. "We are proud of our relationship with them and with our overall safety record in the 11-plus years we have been open."
The safety policy states the park has trained security around the clock, and there are thorough searches of every vehicle entering the park. They have "at-the-ready emergency infrastructure," ongoing coordination with Charlotte County first-responders, including offsite communication during emergencies, and new dedicated pathways to high-traffic areas used only for EMS, safety and security personnel.
Kelly also noted the park had "thousands and thousands" of people visiting last weekend, as it does for all of its events. He said the park has a significant economic impact on Charlotte County.
He said although many of the attendees camp and don't spend money on hotel stays included in most economic impact studies, Redneck Mud Park ownership has research showing "the average attendee spends over $700 per person for the weekend on food, drinks, camping supplies, car/truck/ATV parts, and more."
"Multiply that by the thousands of attendees and that number is significant," Kelly added.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
