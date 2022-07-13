ORLANDO - Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex was appointed as the Florida Association of Counties president-elect on Friday at the association’s annual business meeting in Orange County, according to a county news release.
Truex previously served as the association’s first vice president.
“I am honored to continue serving the association by advancing my position on the executive committee,” Truex said in a statement. “The board is comprised of such talented public servants, and I am extremely humbled to work alongside them as we represent our communities on many levels.”
As president-elect, Truex also will serve as chair of the finance and audit committees and help oversee policy and advocacy efforts, the association said in a statement.
“Commissioner Truex has excelled during his time as first vice president of the association and proven to his commissioner peers he is the right person to represent them on the executive committee in years to come,” FAC Executive Director Ginger Delegal stated. “I am looking forward to seeing his accomplishments as president-elect.”
The association board of directors is comprised of one county commissioner from each of the 40 Florida Senate districts; five executive officers; six county commissioners appointed at-large with no more than three of the six from counties with population of 75,000 or more; and the past presidents of the FAC.
