Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex, the new president of the Florida Association of Counties board of directors, speaks Thursday at the organization’s annual conference in Orlando.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex was installed this week as the 2023-24 president of the Florida Association of Counties board of directors.

The ceremony was held Thursday at the organization’s annual conference in Orlando.


   
