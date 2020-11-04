Those familiar banners endorsing President Trump that have been displayed on houses, flagpoles and trucks, have been sold locally at several locations in Charlotte County. The day after election, things were quiet at a few of those stores, as owners and staff awaited the outcome of the presidential election.
The mood was a bit somber at two of the shops; the owners would either keep their businesses open until Christmas if Trump wins, or close sooner. It all depends on whether their candidate wins.
Kristin Gering’s family rented the building at 4191 Tamiami Trail eight weeks ago to sell a plethora of Trump memorabilia. She said her family paid for all of the merchandise, which runs the gamut from socks with furry tops resembling Trump’s hair and comes with a tiny comb, to cardboard figures of Trump and First Lady Melania.
The building used to house a Long John Silvers and later, a Subway. Gering called herself a “liaison; a volunteer.” She said of the election, “We did everything we could. We are red; our county and state are red.”
A number of the items sold in her shop — masks, stickers, yard signs and magnets — were made locally, she said. She said they were made with a lot of “heart and soul.” Gering was unabashed in her admiration for Trump, and also for her county: “I love Charlotte County,” she said, and added that she is a local native.
When asked why she was such an ardent supporter of Trump, Gering said, “Trump is a straight-shooter; with Biden we don’t know what’s going to happen.” A customer walked into the shop at that moment, and echoed Gering’s sentiment.
Gering said that she went to a Florida university and majored in teaching. She came back to Charlotte County and taught at a local elementary school, but said that she had issues with the modern educational system, and so she began to explore other ventures. Should Trump lose, it was uncertain exactly when the shop would close, but she said that it would stay open until Christmas should he win. Future plans beyond that are uncertain.
Another shop selling Trump memorabilia is located at 2526 Tamiami Trail, north of Gering’s shop. A couple of customers came in, and the sales clerk said he didn’t want to give an interview as he was not the owner, but he did provide some details about the store, which was a bit smaller than Gering’s shop.
He said the shop opened about 10 weeks ago. The salesman set up a display to be photographed, and he said that some of the merchandise was made “in that place.” When queried, he admitted it was made in China. “But Uncle Donald is going to stop all that crap,” meaning that in the future the merchandise will be made in the U.S.
The owner of the store is Tuffy (Cornell) Nicholas who also has a Trump bus that he takes to rallies, according to the clerk. “He (the owner) has 23 shops across the country,” the sales clerk added.
According to Cornell’s Linkedin profile, he is the producer of Super American Circus in Sarasota.
One local business, The Bean on 41 in Punta Gorda, owned by Tom Watson, has become a “Trump fan club and meeting hall,” he said. Watson rebranded his business earlier this year, and it became a gathering place for MAGA supporters. Watson’s shop is covered wall-to-wall with Trump banners, photos, merchandise, and he sells an array of unusual Trump items such as a magnet referring to the Supreme Court seat that was left open with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Watson said that his shop “was about the vibe,” adding that he didn’t think Biden supporters would feel comfortable surrounded by so many things Trump (and Melania, too). But he vowed not to change his decor should Trump lose: “I’m going to keep the cafe like it is; people make instant friends in here.” He called one of his cafe’s biggest “blessings” was when he overheard two women say, “It feels good in here; I like this place.” Then Watson admitted that Biden supporters might not agree with that assessment.
Should Trump win, Watson plans to “create Trump-themed house and victory parties.” He said he considers himself an entertainer, and he has recorded a CD called “Tiki Tom and L.A.” with oldies hits such as “My Girl” and “Devil with the Blue Dress.” A former New Jersey resident, he said that unlike many in his former state, he does “not like Bruce Springsteen anymore.” Ditto Jon Bon Jovi. Why? “Because they like Biden,” he said.
But whether Trump wins or loses, “Cafe MAGA” will continue to operate, Watson vowed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.