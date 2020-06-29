Supporters of President Donald Trump have a boat parade — what’s become known as a “Trumptilla” — that filled Englewood’s Lemon Bay with hundreds of boats, decorated with posters, banners and flags Sunday.
The Charlotte County Republican Party posted on its Facebook page that about 300 boats took part, but participants said the number could have easily been double or possibly triple that figure.
The event was an informal rally, not organized by any one group. It started and ended at the sandbar at Stump Pass. Several similar rallies have been hosted in Florida and other states on recent weekends.
