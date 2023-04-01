PUNTA GORDA — Several dozen people turned out Saturday morning to wave pro-Trump flags and signs, protesting his upcoming indictment.
They lined up along the southbound side of the U.S. 41 bridge.
The gathering included community leaders and others turning out to support former President Donald J. Trump, who is expected to be indicted Tuesday on as-yet undisclosed criminal allegations.
Passing motorists honked in support during the rally. Another was held in Englewood along State Road 776.
Those gathered had one thing in common: They support Trump, and think his indictment is a miscarriage of justice.
Some expressed anger toward the country's justice system, as well as to President Joe Biden and his son.
"I'm angry about the fact they won't investigate Hunter (Biden)," Port Charlotte resident Denise Garbacz said.
She stood with her Deborah McMullen, also of Port Charlotte, and Theresa Murtha, of Punta Gorda.
"This country is based on freedom and justice," Murtha said.
She explained she was against the way the Department of Justice treated and indicted Trump.
"I don't believe it's a Republican issue," Murtha said. "It's an American issue."
The protest was organized by Leonardo Trent, a Charlotte High School senior who is president of the school's Young Republican Club.
He stood next Charlotte County Republican Club President Bill Abbatematteo.
"We're not a rally, per se," Abbatematteo said.
Those who turned out, he said, did so to protest "the injustices of many government agencies."
"I love Trump," said Ruth Thompson, of Punta Gorda. "What they are doing to him is absolutely horrible."
Randy and Kathie Scott, who have residences in Punta Gorda and Michigan, were with their friend Doug Clark, of Punta Gorda.
"Somebody needs to speak out and defend (Trump)," Randy Scott said.
Clark said the Trump/Biden campaign divided the nation.
He said there have been disagreements within his own family.
"The country's in trouble; it's a two-tiered justice system," said Mike Moses of Port Charlotte.
Moses said the nation is in "a crisis for our democracy."
Email: nancy.semon@yoursun.com
