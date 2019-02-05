The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has stepped in at the Punta Gorda Airport while a dispute between private companies halts a federal contract.
The Punta Gorda Airport is one of a couple dozens airports in the country that participates in TSA's Screening Partnership Program, which contracts security screening services at commercial airports to qualified private companies, rather than using federal TSA employees.
"These companies run screening operations under federal oversight and must comply with all TSA security screening procedures," TSA's website states.
ISS Action Security was previously contracted to provide security at the airport, but last year, TSA awarded the new contract to Aviation Security Management, LLC. Security services were set to transition to the new company on Feb. 1, but the contract was disputed in federal court by ISS Action, who had also put in a bid, according to TSA Spokesperson Mark Howell. On Jan. 29, a court order halted the transition, requiring TSA to provide security operations until the protest resolves.
"The court ordered us to hold off on any further action at the end of January," Howell said. "To keep screening going, we had to bring in our regular TSA federal screeners to keep things going in Punta Gorda until the contract dispute is completed."
In December, Aviation Security Management CEO Lori Hyde posted on the company's website it had been awarded the contract and suggested the company was interested in hiring the security officers currently working at the airport.
"If you are currently an Officer at PGD, we hope that you intend to continue in your position when ASM takes over," the website states. "Please immediately go to our Careers tab above, find your position, and apply. We are excited to talk with you as soon as possible and tell you about ASM, our leadership team, our corporate culture and philosophy, and what you can expect in the coming months."
Additional posts on the website indicate several officers had applied and been offered positions with the new company.
It's unclear when the legal battle between the two companies will be over. Neither one returned calls requesting comment Monday.
The TSA workers, coming from 35 days of unpaid work during the government shutdown, arrived at the airport Friday morning, coming from airports in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Miami. However, they may be relieved by members of the National Deployment Force as needed, Howell said. TSA also plans to offer ISS Action employees in screening positions temporary employment until the protest is resolved.
Some passengers expressed concern about how the situation might effect them.
"Somebody's going to get affected," traveler James Marshall Thomas told Sun partner WINK News. "And usually that's the people flying."
But Kaley Miller, spokesperson for the airport, said passengers have nothing to fear as normal service continues.
"TSA is ensuring that security passenger screening at PGD continues within normal parameters," she said. "Operations have continued to run smoothly at the Punta Gorda Airport, and passengers should not be concerned."
She said both the airport and TSA will continue monitoring the possibility of another government shutdown and "work together to avoid any interruption in service."
