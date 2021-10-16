A longstanding project called Tuckers Point is back for another change, but this one could lead to actual construction, the developer’s lawyer recently told the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Advisory Board.
Commissioners will hear the project change request on Oct. 26. The advisory board voted unanimously to recommend the change.
The owners of the 565-acre site at Interstate 75 and Tuckers Grade want to reduce the amount of commercial space and replace it with residential development. But they do not want to increase the overall residential entitlement, which was set previously at 1,689 units.
The request is to reduce the commercial footage from 480,000 square feet to 380,000, and to rezone 25 acres zoned commercial to residential. That spreads out the same amount of residential development over a larger area, developer’s lawyer Geri Waksler told the advisory board. As before, the plan includes a 400-room hotel.
The new plan adds internal road connections from residential to the commercial land on Tuckers Grade so residents do not have to drive onto the main road to go shopping in their own subdivision. It also adds a wetland management plan for large conservation areas.
So the changes reduce the intensity of the previously approved usage, Waksler said.
What’s also new is that the developer, Tuckers Point 1 LP, has a likely buyer, Waksler said. That buyer has already negotiated permits to extend water and sewer lines about six miles from the county’s Burnt Store Road sewer and water plant, she said. The buyer, who she could not name, is also able to cover the cost — some of which will be returned to the final developer in the form of waiving sewer and water connection fees. It has been hard to find a final developer that could handle the sewer and water extension, she said.
If commissioners approve the latest update, Waksler said, construction of the sewer and water extension would begin soon.
“I think you will see this move sooner rather than later,” she said of the project.
The project has been on the books since about 2005, she said. Land use plans have changed now six times, owners four times and zoning three times. At one point, the plan was for industrial development. At another, it was zoned for 999 homes. The industrial developer lost the land during the economic recession that occurred around 2008, she said.
The current owner includes the Lely family of Naples and other parties. They bought the land in 2017 for $6.5 million when it had been rezoned for 999 units. They announced intentions for 2,400 homes at the time, but the zoning request came in at 1,689.
Currently, the location is sparsely developed. It was originally zoned for low-density residential. The big change has long been from an entitlement of only 19 houses to the already approved 1,689 units. These will be some combination of single family, attached and multi-family. The project will not be developed all at once, Waksler said.
