The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Tulip and Frankie.
Tulip, a 53-pound, 2-year-old mixed breed, lost her home and wound up at AWL, but brought her budding smile with her. She is looking for a companion to play with and welcomes visitors to the shelter. But, fair warning, her grin is irresistible.
Frankie just finished getting dental work on his pearly whites and is ready to make himself at home somewhere new. He did not have a good previous life and did not receive the care he deserved, so he only hopes his new family will make up for lost time.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.